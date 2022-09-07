https://sputniknews.com/20220907/turkey-in-talks-with-oman-on-gas-supplies-energy-minister-1100473661.html

Turkey in Talks With Oman on Gas Supplies: Energy Minister

Turkey in Talks With Oman on Gas Supplies: Energy Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey and Oman are currently in talks on gas supplies, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said. 07.09.2022

"We went to Oman, one of the Persian Gulf countries, where after a long break we began negotiations on natural gas supplies. The talks are positive. We will take action when the business conditions are favorable," Donmez was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.The minister added that the Turkish government currently subsidizes 80% of natural gas and 50% of electricity. Last year the cost of subsidies amounted to about 100 billion lire ($5.48 billion). The government could double the subsidies this year to minimize the impact of global price increases on Turkish citizens, Donmez said.The main suppliers of natural gas to Turkey are Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

