- Sputnik International, 1920
New UK PM Liz Truss Answers Questions From MPs For First Time
On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
world
uk
liz truss
parliament
Sputnik is live as Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister, is in the House of Commons to face her first Prime Minister’s Questions.Truss won the election in the Conservative Party on Monday, and became the British prime minister on Tuesday, promising, among other things, to tackle high electricity prices and reduce taxes in the near future. She won 81,300 votes from Conservative Party members, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New UK PM Liz Truss Answers Questions From MPs For First Time

11:10 GMT 07.09.2022
Liz Truss speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Monday Sept. 5, 2022
Liz Truss speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Monday Sept. 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.
Sputnik is live as Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister, is in the House of Commons to face her first Prime Minister’s Questions.
Truss won the election in the Conservative Party on Monday, and became the British prime minister on Tuesday, promising, among other things, to tackle high electricity prices and reduce taxes in the near future. She won 81,300 votes from Conservative Party members, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
