New UK PM Liz Truss Answers Questions From MPs For First Time
On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.
Sputnik is live as Liz Truss, the UK's new prime minister, is in the House of Commons to face her first Prime Minister's Questions.Truss won the election in the Conservative Party on Monday, and became the British prime minister on Tuesday, promising, among other things, to tackle high electricity prices and reduce taxes in the near future. She won 81,300 votes from Conservative Party members, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.
Sputnik is live as Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister, is in the House of Commons to face her first Prime Minister’s Questions.
Truss won the election in the Conservative Party on Monday, and became the British prime minister on Tuesday, promising, among other things, to tackle high electricity prices and reduce taxes in the near future. She won 81,300 votes from Conservative Party members, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
