More Heavy Rains Expected in Bengaluru as India's Tech Hub Battles Floods

Due to heavy rains in Bengaluru over the past two days, e-commerce companies, especially delivery workers, have faced many difficulties delivering goods to... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

A surge of water is expected in India's Bengaluru tech hub again after citizens were able to enjoy normal life following two days of nonstop heavy rain.According to the India Meteorological Department, some areas may get more than 20mm of rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the region.Some people blame the flooding on poor urban planning, as the fast-growing city has expanded over the years, as well as climate change, which is also blamed for the disastrous floods in neighboring Pakistan.Bengaluru is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Karnataka, and the third most populated city in the country. It is known for its status as India's "Silicon Valley," as it has become a hub for e-companies.

