More Heavy Rains Expected in Bengaluru as India's Tech Hub Battles Floods
14:20 GMT 07.09.2022 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 07.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Aijaz RahiRescue workers move stranded residents of an apartment in a boat after it was flooded due to heavy rains in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Due to heavy rains in Bengaluru over the past two days, e-commerce companies, especially delivery workers, have faced many difficulties delivering goods to customers. India's "Silicon Valley" is facing an unusually wet monsoon, which has brought 162% more rainfall than average.
A surge of water is expected in India's Bengaluru tech hub again after citizens were able to enjoy normal life following two days of nonstop heavy rain.
According to the India Meteorological Department, some areas may get more than 20mm of rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the region.
Water on Yemalur road has receded, vehicles are allowed to pass on the stretch. #BengaluruRain #BengaluruFloods @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/S8hY2sTWhd— Pushkar V (@pushkarv) September 7, 2022
Heavy waterlogging at Channasandra main road in #Bengaluru. #BengaluruRains#BengaluruFloods pic.twitter.com/KJoJpHRJME— TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) September 7, 2022
Some people blame the flooding on poor urban planning, as the fast-growing city has expanded over the years, as well as climate change, which is also blamed for the disastrous floods in neighboring Pakistan.
"Infrastructure continues to be a problem and who do we hold accountable for this situation - the builders who did not account for all of these problems, or the city administration, given the poor lake connectivity and sewage system?" a local resident told Reuters.
Dog is being rescued in #JCB#bengalurufloods pic.twitter.com/4b5TeiQJOM— ये देखो (@a_tryambak) September 6, 2022
Bengaluru is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Karnataka, and the third most populated city in the country. It is known for its status as India's "Silicon Valley," as it has become a hub for e-companies.