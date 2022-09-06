https://sputniknews.com/20220906/viking-feces-assist-scientists-in-recreating-genome-of-prehistoric-human-parasite-1100431768.html

Viking Feces Assist Scientists in Recreating Genome of Prehistoric Human Parasite

Viking Feces Assist Scientists in Recreating Genome of Prehistoric Human Parasite

While rare in industrialized parts of the world, the whipworm is estimated to infect up to 795 million people worldwide, particularly in areas with poor... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T11:15+0000

2022-09-06T11:15+0000

2022-09-06T11:15+0000

science & tech

science

scandinavia

viking

parasites

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105130/97/1051309722_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ecdb89ab30e0176ff49c86221ec76b34.jpg

DNA extracted from fossilized fecal matter used by Vikings and ancient Norsemen up to 2,500 years ago has given researchers a new insight into the relationship between humans and concomitant parasites.Among others, the findings revealed that the whipworm (Trichuris trichiura) has been living with humans and adapting to them for at least 55,000 years, appearing to have spread alongside early humans from Africa. The whipworm is a parasitic roundworm associated with helminthiasis, which infects the human large intestine. Its name refers to its shape: it looks like a whip with “handles” at the posterior end.Its effects are rather dubious, as in some cases a mild case of whipworm infection is known to have a beneficial effect on a healthy host, increasing the diversity of healthy gut bacteria. However, in case of severe infection, the consequences are rather unpleasant, including dysentery, anemia, and rectal prolapse, as well as potentially inhibiting healthy growth in children.Once the worm is safely inside the intestine, up to 20,000 eggs a day are laid. They have tremendous longevity and can survive even if expelled through feces and consumed by a new host. The eggs have a shell of hard chitin, which preserves the DNA in a risk-free way.It is the eggs obtained from ancient latrines in Viking settlements in Viborg and Copenhagen (both in Denmark), as well as other places in Europe, that allowed researchers to map out the ancient DNA. Christian Kapel of the University of Copenhagen stressed that during the Viking Age and well into the Middle Ages, the living conditions were rather unsanitary and didn't include separated cooking and toilet facilities.Although the worm is a rarity in industrialized parts of the world, it is still estimated to infect up to 795 million people worldwide, particularly in regions with poor sanitation. The eggs are passed on with human feces, whereupon the contaminated matter reaches soil or water and is digested by another host. Researchers are hopeful that the findings will help design more effective drugs.Earlier, fecal matter, this time from sheep, helped challenge the established Viking hypothesis of the Faroe Islands colonization. Lipid molecules known as fecal biomarkers found in sediment cores from an old Norse farm on the archipelago situated between Norway, Iceland, and Scotland had a distinct signature of digestive tracts of sheep dated to 500 AD, several centuries before the advent of the Norsemen. Since all mammals present on the islands were initially introduced by mankind, traces of sheep feces are thus a clear indicator of a human presence. Previous genetic profiles, the etymology of numerous Faroe place names, and grave markings point toward a Celtic population.

https://sputniknews.com/20210830/sequenced-dna-sheds-light-on-origins-of-first-scandinavians-1083749587.html

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

science, scandinavia, viking, parasites