US Government Still Needs to Develop Comprehensive Cyber Security Strategy - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government needs to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to defend against the cyber threats facing the United States... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

"The federal government needs to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to overcome the cyber threats facing our nation," the GAO report said on Tuesday.Cybersecurity has been on the GAO's High Risk list since 1997, the report said.However, the federal government still needs to fully develop and implement a comprehensive national strategy in order to have a clear roadmap for overcoming the cyber challenges facing the country, according to the report.

