UK's Johnson, His Spouse Leave Prime Minister's Downing Street Residence

Breaking News: Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government
10:32 GMT 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Justin TallisBritain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left and his wife Carrie come out from Number 10, as Johnson prepares to deliver a speech, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday left the Downing Street residence with his spouse Carrie as former UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to take up the post.
Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The final point that sparked a major political crisis in the UK was the scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher, who resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in one of London's private members club. Johnson decided to leave the prime minister's post on July 7 after dozens of officials stepped left his government.
Truss won the elections in the UK Conservative Party on Monday, and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, promising, among other things, to tackle high electricity prices and reduce taxes in the near future. She won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
On Monday, Johnson congratulated his successor Truss on her victory in the premiership election, saying that it is "the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."
