Indians Studying in Ukraine Allowed To Transfer to Russia's Perm State Medical University
Amid Russia's special operation, around 20,000 Indian medical students were due to return to India from Ukraine. However, the Indian government refused to... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
Russia's Perm State Medical University along with the Rus Education board are accepting Indian medical students who fled Ukraine in the wake of Russia's special military operation.The university has been holding counselling sessions for Indian students to answer their queries and help them to transfer.Students are being given ample time to get their documents in order through the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.Teachers and professors have also been invited to move to Russia from India to help Indian students prepare for exams.From providing English-speaking professors, comfortable hostels, and Indian food to state-of-the-art laboratories and simulation centers with life-sized robots, the university has education facilities for International students.A representative of Perm State Medical University revealed that they would have more than 500 Indian students graduating in 2023 ,which is one of the highest numbers of Indian students to graduate from a Russian Government University.
Indians Studying in Ukraine Allowed To Transfer to Russia's Perm State Medical University
Amid Russia's special operation, around 20,000 Indian medical students were due to return to India from Ukraine. However, the Indian government refused to enroll them in national universities citing National Medical Commission guidelines that don't permit the transfer of foreign medical students.
Russia's Perm State Medical University along with the Rus Education board are accepting Indian medical students who fled Ukraine in the wake of Russia's special military operation
The university has been holding counselling sessions for Indian students to answer their queries and help them to transfer.
Students are being given ample time to get their documents in order through the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.
Teachers and professors have also been invited to move to Russia from India to help Indian students prepare for exams.
From providing English-speaking professors, comfortable hostels, and Indian food to state-of-the-art laboratories and simulation centers with life-sized robots, the university has education facilities for International students.
A representative of Perm State Medical University revealed that they would have more than 500 Indian students graduating in 2023 ,which is one of the highest numbers of Indian students to graduate from a Russian Government University.