Breaking News: IAEA Report on Zaporozhye NPP Mission Released
German Police Investigating 10 Cases Related to Recent Protests in City of Leipzig
13:48 GMT 06.09.2022
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The police of the German city of Leipzig are investigating 10 cases related to the protests held by various political parties the day before amid the deteriorating economic situation in the country, the police department said on Tuesday.
"For the most part, the events were held dynamically but peacefully. A total of over 550 police officers were involved. At the moment, the Leipzig Police Department is investigating ten cases, including cases of causing bodily harm and reports of theft and violations of the law on assemblies," a statement read.
Sputnik asked the Leipzig police whether they detained any participants of yesterday's protests, but the department found it difficult to answer the question and said only that police officers could have temporarily detained some demonstrators to check their documents. The department specified that several thousand people had taken part in the protests.
On Monday, several demonstrations and rallies organized by Germany's pro-left and right-wing political forces took place in the city of Leipzig. The police succeeded in preventing clashes between supporters of different parties despite attempts of individual participants to break through the cordon and get closer to a meeting of ideological opponents. Despite existing disagreements, all the demonstrators demanded changes in the policy of the German government amid the increase in food and energy prices in the country, and, consequently, the cost of housing and communal services. All the protests ended around 9:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).
