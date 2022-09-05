International
WATCH: Boats Deployed on Flooded Roads of India's Bengaluru
WATCH: Boats Deployed on Flooded Roads of India's Bengaluru
Incessant rains continued to batter India's Silicon city -- Bengaluru -- on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert and forecast... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
Security personnel in India's Bengaluru city have deployed boats on the roads as heavy rains have continued to wreak havoc for a second week, causing major floods and waterlogging in several parts of the city.Footage of rescue teams patrolling in boats and rafts has been shared online, showing people stuck on the roads. While policemen have urged citizens to not step out of their homes unless necessary, they have been using cranes to arrange food and water in waterlogged areas. Several areas of the city are submerged amid floods and waterlogging including Varthur suburb, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Amid predictions of heavy rain and speedy winds, the security personnel have issued warnings to the fishermen against venturing into the sea.
WATCH: Boats Deployed on Flooded Roads of India's Bengaluru

13:42 GMT 05.09.2022
Incessant rains continued to batter India's Silicon city -- Bengaluru -- on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert and forecast heavy rain for Karnataka state until September 9th.
Security personnel in India's Bengaluru city have deployed boats on the roads as heavy rains have continued to wreak havoc for a second week, causing major floods and waterlogging in several parts of the city.
Footage of rescue teams patrolling in boats and rafts has been shared online, showing people stuck on the roads. While policemen have urged citizens to not step out of their homes unless necessary, they have been using cranes to arrange food and water in waterlogged areas.
Several areas of the city are submerged amid floods and waterlogging including Varthur suburb, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout.
Amid predictions of heavy rain and speedy winds, the security personnel have issued warnings to the fishermen against venturing into the sea.
