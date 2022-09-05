WATCH: Boats Deployed on Flooded Roads of India's Bengaluru
© AFP 2022 / MANJUNATH KIRANMotorists and vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon rains in Bangalore on September 5, 2022
Incessant rains continued to batter India's Silicon city -- Bengaluru -- on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert and forecast heavy rain for Karnataka state until September 9th.
Security personnel in India's Bengaluru city have deployed boats on the roads as heavy rains have continued to wreak havoc for a second week, causing major floods and waterlogging in several parts of the city.
Footage of rescue teams patrolling in boats and rafts has been shared online, showing people stuck on the roads. While policemen have urged citizens to not step out of their homes unless necessary, they have been using cranes to arrange food and water in waterlogged areas.
Several areas of the city are submerged amid floods and waterlogging including Varthur suburb, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout.
Bangalore under flood.— aniket patil (@aniketpatil_32) September 5, 2022
Recently I brought a motor bike to cope up with Bangalore traffic, Now I am thinking of buying a boat.
In media : HAL Gate, Yemlur#bangalorerains #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/FMkYz58GxU
Flood like situation for 2nd time in a week. No help from local authorities.— Asish Kumar Sabat (@asish_sabat) September 5, 2022
Requesting immediate intervention !!!
Location: Pappiah Reddy Layout, Munekolalla, Marathahalli, Bengaluru. (Under BBMP) @BSBommai@BBMPCOMM @bbmpcommr @TOIBengaluru @THBengaluru @BJPKarnataka pic.twitter.com/fmPWZJHgVp
Amid predictions of heavy rain and speedy winds, the security personnel have issued warnings to the fishermen against venturing into the sea.