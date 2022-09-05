https://sputniknews.com/20220905/trump-attacks-fox-news-offers-to-help-cnn-go-conservative-1100412183.html

Trump Attacks Fox News, Offers to Help CNN ‘Go Conservative’

Trump Attacks Fox News, Offers to Help CNN ‘Go Conservative’

Fox News’ glowing coverage of Trump is seen as one of the contributing factors to his run to the White House in 2016. The network was the favorite of 40% of... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T21:26+0000

2022-09-05T21:26+0000

2022-09-05T21:26+0000

americas

donald trump

fox news

cnn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100296636_0:172:3071:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_f47b6afdf6ae7828ce13c632ca526b73.jpg

Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Fox News, the cable news station that was most favorable to him during his campaign and presidency. He also offered to help Fox News’ longtime rival, CNN, “go conservative.”Trump made the comments on his Truth Social account, a social media website that counts Trump’s presence as its largest draw. Trump was suspended from Twitter after the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.Trump then made his offer to CNN, saying that if it turned more conservative, it “would be a gold mine” for the “low ratings” network.CNN has been attempting to appear less partisan since new CNN president Chris Licht took his post. White House Correspondent John Harwood and “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter left CNN recently, moves that are perceived as the news network attempting to be less confrontational in its political coverage.Trump specifically called out long-time Republican strategist and current Fox News contributor Karl Rove, calling him a RINO, an acronym that stands for “Republican In Name Only.” Trump also claimed that Rove has “a big record of losing.” The comments came after Rove criticized Trump for his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump’s residence was recently raided by the FBI, which seized more than 300 classified documents. Other Fox News personalities have also criticized the former president for his handling of the documents.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/judge-approves-trump-team-request-for-special-master-to-review-docs-seized-in-fbi-raid-on-1100404146.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

donald trump, fox news, cnn