https://sputniknews.com/20220905/mass-protests-against-high-energy-prices-underway-in-leipzig---reports-1100411560.html
Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports
Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Mass demonstrations against high energy prices have kicked off in Leipzig on Monday evening, with the Left party and Alternative for... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T20:54+0000
2022-09-05T20:54+0000
2022-09-05T20:55+0000
world
leipzig
energy prices
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103166/08/1031660885_0:243:4394:2715_1920x0_80_0_0_9d06162e173edcce7d98ae69ea54591d.jpg
According to Leipziger Volksnachrichten newspaper, as of 17:44 GMT, some 2,000 people have already gathered at Augustusplatz in Leipzig city center to begin what has been proclaimed as a "hot autumn" to protest against high prices and social policy of the German government.Alternative for Germany also announced demonstrations in Leipzig, calling up the government to stop the sanctions war, which is leading to a sharp increase in prices.Last week, the German government introduced a relief package worth 65 billion euros ($65 billion) for the country's economy as well as for German population. The measures provided for in the package have been sharply criticized by the opposition and described as insufficient.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/economist-wave-of-protests-in-eu-only-beginning-as-energy-prices-driving-europeans-mad-with-anger-1100407576.html
leipzig
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103166/08/1031660885_225:0:4170:2959_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6c316ebed94f6e89020ac47f3cdf83.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
leipzig, energy prices, germany
leipzig, energy prices, germany
Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports
20:54 GMT 05.09.2022 (Updated: 20:55 GMT 05.09.2022)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Mass demonstrations against high energy prices have kicked off in Leipzig on Monday evening, with the Left party and Alternative for Germany (AfD) being among the organizers, local media reported.
According to Leipziger Volksnachrichten newspaper, as of 17:44 GMT, some 2,000 people have already gathered at Augustusplatz in Leipzig city center to begin what has been proclaimed as a "hot autumn" to protest against high prices and social policy of the German government.
"Since there is no bulky relief package, there will be strong protests on the streets. We are starting today in Leipzig and last week, we already had a demonstration in Frankfurt on the Oder, and we will have one in Erfurt on Sunday. There will be many other demonstrations in whole Germany. And these 'hot protests', I hope, will keep the pressure on the German government," Martin Schirdewan, the co-leader of the Left party, said.
Alternative for Germany also announced demonstrations in Leipzig, calling up the government to stop the sanctions war, which is leading to a sharp increase in prices.
Last week, the German government introduced a relief package worth 65 billion euros ($65 billion) for the country's economy as well as for German population. The measures provided for in the package have been sharply criticized by the opposition and described as insufficient.