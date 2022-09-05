https://sputniknews.com/20220905/mass-protests-against-high-energy-prices-underway-in-leipzig---reports-1100411560.html

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Mass demonstrations against high energy prices have kicked off in Leipzig on Monday evening, with the Left party and Alternative for... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T20:54+0000

2022-09-05T20:54+0000

2022-09-05T20:55+0000

world

leipzig

energy prices

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103166/08/1031660885_0:243:4394:2715_1920x0_80_0_0_9d06162e173edcce7d98ae69ea54591d.jpg

According to Leipziger Volksnachrichten newspaper, as of 17:44 GMT, some 2,000 people have already gathered at Augustusplatz in Leipzig city center to begin what has been proclaimed as a "hot autumn" to protest against high prices and social policy of the German government.Alternative for Germany also announced demonstrations in Leipzig, calling up the government to stop the sanctions war, which is leading to a sharp increase in prices.Last week, the German government introduced a relief package worth 65 billion euros ($65 billion) for the country's economy as well as for German population. The measures provided for in the package have been sharply criticized by the opposition and described as insufficient.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/economist-wave-of-protests-in-eu-only-beginning-as-energy-prices-driving-europeans-mad-with-anger-1100407576.html

leipzig

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leipzig, energy prices, germany