https://sputniknews.com/20220905/live-outside-no-10-as-uk-tories-set-to-announce-new-prime-minister-1100379304.html

Live Outside No 10 as UK Tories Set to Announce New Prime Minister

Live Outside No 10 as UK Tories Set to Announce New Prime Minister

The leadership race in Britain is coming to a close on Monday, with the Conservative Party announcing its new leader, who will replace Boris Johnson as the... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T07:39+0000

2022-09-05T07:39+0000

2022-09-05T07:39+0000

tory leadership race 2022

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100374469_0:320:3070:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_61cdd3e7d2819febbad5fe00f98bef2d.jpg

Sputnik goes live outside 10 Downing Street in London on Monday, as the UK is preparing for the announcement of its new prime minister.The announcement culminates a six-week long head-to-head race between former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The winner will replace Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as prime minister on July 7 after 50 members of his own government left posts in two days following a series of scandals.Follow our feed to find out more

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live Outside No 10 as UK Tories Set to Announce New Prime Minister Live Outside No 10 as UK Tories Set to Announce New Prime Minister 2022-09-05T07:39+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, видео