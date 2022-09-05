International
Video: Live Outside No 10 as UK Tories Set to Announce New Prime Minister
Tory Leadership Race 2022
The Tory leadership race started after scandal-ridden PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July. After several rounds of votes, two candidates are now vying for the top spot: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A new party leader will be announced on September 5.
Sputnik goes live outside 10 Downing Street in London on Monday, as the UK is preparing for the announcement of its new prime minister.The announcement culminates a six-week long head-to-head race between former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The winner will replace Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as prime minister on July 7 after 50 members of his own government left posts in two days following a series of scandals.Follow our feed to find out more
07:39 GMT 05.09.2022
A removal van is pictured in Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in central London on September 2, 2022
