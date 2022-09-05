https://sputniknews.com/20220905/live-outside-no-10-as-uk-tories-set-to-announce-new-prime-minister-1100379304.html
The leadership race in Britain is coming to a close on Monday, with the Conservative Party announcing its new leader, who will replace Boris Johnson as the... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
The leadership race in Britain is coming to a close on Monday, with the Conservative Party announcing its new leader, who will replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s prime minister. The frontrunner is Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is on track to become Britain’s third female prime minister.
Sputnik goes live outside 10 Downing Street in London on Monday, as the UK is preparing for the announcement of its new prime minister.
The announcement culminates a six-week long head-to-head race between former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
The winner will replace Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as prime minister on July 7 after 50 members of his own government left posts in two days following a series of scandals.
Follow our feed to find out more