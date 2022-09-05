India's Space Start-up to Develop Launch Facilities for Australia as Part of New Cooperation Deal
© AP PhotoThis photograph released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) carrying Brazil's Amazonia- 1 and other satellites lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
© AP Photo
Indian space firms are seeing lucrative opportunities as Australia increases its investment in the space sector, with a range of government-to-government deals and agreements between private sectors. Australia's space sector is expected to be worth as much as $12 billion by 2030.
The space sector companies of India and Australia signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Monday in order to enhance space science, technology, and research collaboration.
India's Space Machines Company signed a MoU with Bengaluru-based aerospace and defense manufacturer Ananth Technologies on product integration, testing, technology development, and joint-space missions.
Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian start-up, signed an agreement with Perth-headquartered QL Space to develop launch facilities in Australia and support joint mineral exploration missions in space.
The Hyderabad city-based start-up has also agreed to support launch services, spacecraft avionics and components for Australian Space Initiatives.
Australia's QL partnered with Chennai-based GalaxEye to develop a hybrid optic and radar payload to reduce the adverse environmental impact of critical mineral exploration in Australia and beyond.
Bengaluru-based SatSure will build satellite and AI-based solutions with QL Space to support the agriculture, mining and defense industries, and apply this technology to the outer space environment.
The two countries will also collaborate on developing and integrating hardware, sensor technology and software to provide health support to astronauts.
The Indian space exploration agency has recognized Australian strengths in downstream applications.
"It's great to see so many commercial links developing in the domain of high technology among the space entities of both the countries," S. Somanath, ISRO's chairman, said.
The ISRO has plans to establish ground stations in Australia for satellite data reception to expand its space exploration and navigational capabilities in the strategic Pacific region.