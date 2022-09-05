https://sputniknews.com/20220905/indias-space-start-up-to-develop-launch-facilities-for-australia-as-part-of-new-cooperation-deal-1100395545.html

India's Space Start-up to Develop Launch Facilities for Australia as Part of New Cooperation Deal

India's Space Start-up to Develop Launch Facilities for Australia as Part of New Cooperation Deal

Indian space firms are seeing lucrative opportunities as Australia increases its investment in the space sector, with a range of government-to-government deals... 05.09.2022

The space sector companies of India and Australia signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Monday in order to enhance space science, technology, and research collaboration. The two countries will also collaborate on developing and integrating hardware, sensor technology and software to provide health support to astronauts.The Indian space exploration agency has recognized Australian strengths in downstream applications.The ISRO has plans to establish ground stations in Australia for satellite data reception to expand its space exploration and navigational capabilities in the strategic Pacific region.

