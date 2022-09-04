https://sputniknews.com/20220904/nasa-to-attempt-another-artemis-1-moon-mission-launch-after-tuesday-1100348598.html

NASA to Attempt Another Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch After Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says it does not plan to attempt any more Artemis 1 moon mission launches...

NASA cancelled the planned Artemis 1 mission launch atop a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Saturday over a hydrogen fuel leak.The Saturday launch delay is the second this week for the Artemis 1 moon mission, which is an uncrewed test of the SLS and the Orion spacecraft.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in televised comments on Saturday that if the fuel leak is not fixed quickly and the SLS rocket is taken back inside the Vehicle Assembly Building hangar for repairs, the launch might have to be delayed until October.

