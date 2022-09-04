International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/bed-bath--beyond-cfo-gustavo-arnal-falls-from-skyscraper-to-his-death-1100369328.html
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Falls From Skyscraper to His Death
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Falls From Skyscraper to His Death
The 52-year-old chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond fell to his death in downtown Manhattan on Friday in an act which investigators believe was... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T21:37+0000
2022-09-04T21:37+0000
americas
suicide
stock market
meme
stock
us securities and exchange commission (sec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100369759_0:13:1057:607_1920x0_80_0_0_630395266d76368677926c3641c509b7.png
The CFO of Bed Bath and Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, fell to his death on Friday after jumping from what is colloquially known as the “Jenga Building” in Tribeca. The building is 60 stories tall and boasts condominiums that cost millions of dollars. Arnal jumped from the 18th floor balcony and was found around 12:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.Arnal jumped to his death barely two weeks after he was named in a class-action lawsuit on allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading, and breach of fiduciary duty after he and Gamestop Chairman Ryan Cohen apparently inflated the company’s stock value in a “pump and dump” scheme before it plunged.Cohen, who is the founder of Chewy and is known for “meme investing” bought 10% of Bed Bath &amp; Beyond in March before selling his stock and making tens of millions of dollars. Arnal sold $1 million in his stock around the same time period.Then on Wednesday Bed Bath &amp; Beyond announced the closures of about 150 stores as well as the decision to lay off about 20% of their employees when their stock fell more than 21%.“Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company,” said Harriet Edelman, Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Chairwoman. “I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath &amp; Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”The police announced that they would investigate the incident, while the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/stocks-tumble-after-fed-chair-says-fighting-inflation-will-bring-some-pain-to-homes-businesses-1100041851.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100369759_114:0:941:620_1920x0_80_0_0_3ad8aa10002326819a03841ef763f268.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
suicide, stock market, meme, stock, us securities and exchange commission (sec)
suicide, stock market, meme, stock, us securities and exchange commission (sec)

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Falls From Skyscraper to His Death

21:37 GMT 04.09.2022
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
The 52-year-old chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond fell to his death in downtown Manhattan on Friday in an act which investigators believe was intentional. Arnal did not leave a note, and he did not mention anything to his wife before the fatal accident. He fell from 56 Leonard Street, or the “Jenga Building” in Tribeca.
The CFO of Bed Bath and Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, fell to his death on Friday after jumping from what is colloquially known as the “Jenga Building” in Tribeca. The building is 60 stories tall and boasts condominiums that cost millions of dollars. Arnal jumped from the 18th floor balcony and was found around 12:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.
Arnal jumped to his death barely two weeks after he was named in a class-action lawsuit on allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading, and breach of fiduciary duty after he and Gamestop Chairman Ryan Cohen apparently inflated the company’s stock value in a “pump and dump” scheme before it plunged.
In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
Americas
Stocks Tumble After Fed Chair Says Fighting Inflation Will ‘Bring Some Pain’ to Homes, Businesses
26 August, 18:08 GMT
Cohen, who is the founder of Chewy and is known for “meme investing” bought 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond in March before selling his stock and making tens of millions of dollars. Arnal sold $1 million in his stock around the same time period.
Then on Wednesday Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closures of about 150 stores as well as the decision to lay off about 20% of their employees when their stock fell more than 21%.
“Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company,” said Harriet Edelman, Bed Bath & Beyond Chairwoman. “I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”
"At Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Mr. Arnal was instrumental in guiding the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic, transforming the Company’s financial foundation and building a strong and talented team," the company said in a statement. "He was also an esteemed colleague in the financial community."
The police announced that they would investigate the incident, while the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала