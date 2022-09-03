https://sputniknews.com/20220903/wendys-restaurants-in-six-states-linked-to-e-coli-outbreak-1100346103.html

Wendy’s Restaurants in Six States Linked to E. Coli Outbreak

On Thursday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported at least 97 people were infected with the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria. E. coli, when transmitted through contaminated water or food, can lead to illnesses with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever and other symptoms, according to the CDC.In their report, the CDC linked the outbreak to Wendy’s restaurants after an investigation found that many of the people who reported being sick had eaten sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. At least one case of illness in Kentucky and New York have also been reported.The investigators have not confirmed whether or not Wendy’s romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak, however, they did report that Wendy’s had made the precautionary decision to remove romaine lettuce from their sandwiches in the locations where the outbreaks were reported including Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Their salads use a different type of romaine lettuce.While the health protection agency is not advising people to avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants, they are suggesting that people contact their healthcare providers if they experience any E. coli symptoms, such as a fever higher than 102 degrees (Fahrenheit), diarrhea for more than three days without improvement, excessive vomiting, and dehydration.The CDC is also requesting persons who have fallen ill to assist them in their investigation by writing down what they ate during the week before falling ill, reporting their illness to a local or state health department, and being available to answer questions posed by public health officials.According to the New York Post, at least 43 individuals were hospitalized following the outbreak, with a majority occurring in Michigan. At least 10 individuals developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a disease that targets the kidneys and can cause red blood cell damage and is caused by a complication of a diarrheal infection.

