NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak
NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak
16:05 GMT 03.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA again delayed the test launch of an uncrewed Artemis mission around the moon on Saturday after the rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak.

"The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful," the space administration said.

The launch was poised for a take-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday but the test was scrapped over a series of issues, including a helium leak and engine trouble. If successful, it will pave the way for human lunar exploration.
The Artemis program is a robotic and human Moon exploration program led by NASA in collaboration with Europe, Canada, Japan, and the UK. It includes five planned missions, stipulating establishing a space station in lunar orbit and crewed mission to the Moon.
