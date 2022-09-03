https://sputniknews.com/20220903/nasa-scrubs-artemis-moon-rocket-launch-over-fuel-leak-1100343134.html

NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak

NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA again delayed the test launch of an uncrewed Artemis mission around the moon on Saturday after the rocket sprang another dangerous fuel... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-03T16:05+0000

2022-09-03T16:05+0000

2022-09-03T16:05+0000

nasa

artemis

moon

rocket

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100098266_0:0:2361:1328_1920x0_80_0_0_f9658aa69d7578b833753d74cdde4cec.jpg

The launch was poised for a take-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday but the test was scrapped over a series of issues, including a helium leak and engine trouble. If successful, it will pave the way for human lunar exploration.The Artemis program is a robotic and human Moon exploration program led by NASA in collaboration with Europe, Canada, Japan, and the UK. It includes five planned missions, stipulating establishing a space station in lunar orbit and crewed mission to the Moon.

moon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa, artemis, moon, rocket