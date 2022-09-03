https://sputniknews.com/20220903/jan-6-committee-newt-gingrich-emailed-meadows-the-night-of-the-riots-1100330032.html

Jan 6 Committee: Newt Gingrich Emailed Meadows the Night of the Riots

Jan 6 Committee: Newt Gingrich Emailed Meadows the Night of the Riots

The House panel investigating the January 6 riots has asked former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich for information related to emails he sent to prominent Trump allies in the weeks and days leading up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.The House Select Committee chairman, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, wrote a letter to Gingrich on Thursday. The letter states that the committee has obtained emails that Gingrich wrote to Trump associates about television ads that aired in the weeks after the election, urging the public to contact state officials and pressure them into reversing the election results.The ads, according to the committee, “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.” It also notes that Gingrich appeared to be involved in former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadow’s scheme to appoint fake electors and even emailed Meadows after the riot had taken place.The ads aired until December 14, 2020, the day the electors were set to meet and cast their votes to certify the election results. At the time, officials in Georgia were receiving death threats over their perceived influence in the election.In November, Gingrich also emailed Meadows and then White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, asking for details about the effort. “Is someone in charge of coordinating all the electors? … the contested electors must meet on [D]ecember 14 and send in ballots to force contests which the house would have to settle,” Gingrich reportedly emailed.The House Select Committee is continuing its investigations after hearings in June and July revealed more about Trump and his allies’ actions during and leading up to the riot. Thousands of witnesses, including dozens of Trump allies, have been called to testify. The committee has also watched video clips of interviews with cabinet members, aides, and members of the Trump family.On January 6, 2021, after the Capitol building had been cleared, Gingrich sent another email to Meadows, asking him about the letters sent from state legislators meant to decertify the electors.It is not known at this time if Gingrich plans to talk to the committee voluntarily.

