Five Tourists Die on Klyuchevskoy Volcano in Russia's Far East

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - Five tourists from a group attempting to climb the Klyuchevskoy volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik that the group consisted of 12 people in total.Rescuers have been deployed to the scene, but are forced to scale part of the mountain on foot, the official said.The Klyuchevskoy volcano, also referred to as Klyuchevskaya Sopka, is the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia at 4,754 meters.

