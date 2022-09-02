https://sputniknews.com/20220902/turkeys-coast-guard-says-maritime-traffic-in-bosphorus-strait-restored-1100294690.html

Turkey's Coast Guard Says Maritime Traffic in Bosphorus Strait Restored

Turkey's Coast Guard Says Maritime Traffic in Bosphorus Strait Restored

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The directorate said on Thursday that the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure

The movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait was restored on Friday after a dry cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had run aground and blocked the maritime traffic, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said.Earlier on Friday, the Maritime Executive reported that the vessel has been refloated, and later reached the port of Istanbul.According to Italian news agency Agi, the vessel is heading to the Italian port of Ravenna and is carrying 3 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

2022

