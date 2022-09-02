International
Turkey's Coast Guard Says Maritime Traffic in Bosphorus Strait Restored
Turkey's Coast Guard Says Maritime Traffic in Bosphorus Strait Restored
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The directorate said on Thursday that the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while... 02.09.2022
The movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait was restored on Friday after a dry cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had run aground and blocked the maritime traffic, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said.Earlier on Friday, the Maritime Executive reported that the vessel has been refloated, and later reached the port of Istanbul.According to Italian news agency Agi, the vessel is heading to the Italian port of Ravenna and is carrying 3 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.
Turkey's Coast Guard Says Maritime Traffic in Bosphorus Strait Restored

05:41 GMT 02.09.2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The directorate said on Thursday that the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. The vessel blocked the maritime traffic in the strait. Several tugs were sent to the scene of the incident.
The movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait was restored on Friday after a dry cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had run aground and blocked the maritime traffic, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said.
"The strait is open for the movement of ships," the directorate tweeted.
Earlier on Friday, the Maritime Executive reported that the vessel has been refloated, and later reached the port of Istanbul.
According to Italian news agency Agi, the vessel is heading to the Italian port of Ravenna and is carrying 3 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.
