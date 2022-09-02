https://sputniknews.com/20220902/russian-cosmonauts-perform-spacewalk-outside-iss-1100310477.html
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
The aim of this spacewalk is to complete tasks that were left unfinished from August 17 when the spacewalk was cut short due to a battery issue. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T12:54+0000
2022-09-02T12:54+0000
2022-09-02T12:54+0000
world
iss
spacewalk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100311861_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14d4b2e93143bd384887eb9e96781527.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) where Russian cosmonauts are performing a spacewalk on Friday, September 2. Expedition 67 commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev will be working on the European robotic arm at the station's Nauka laboratory to complete unfinished tasks from the previous spacewalk on August 17 which was cut short due to a battery issue with Artemyev’s spacesuit just over two hours into the work. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100311861_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3c7b4518fe66599b5f1d0ad650b19173.jpg
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
2022-09-02T12:54+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iss, spacewalk, видео
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
The aim of this spacewalk is to complete tasks that were left unfinished from August 17 when the spacewalk was cut short due to a battery issue.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) where Russian cosmonauts are performing a spacewalk on Friday, September 2.
Expedition 67 commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev will be working on the European robotic arm at the station's Nauka laboratory to complete unfinished tasks from the previous spacewalk on August 17 which was cut short due to a battery issue with Artemyev’s spacesuit just over two hours into the work.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.