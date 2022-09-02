International
BREAKING: G7 Finance Ministers Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/russian-cosmonauts-perform-spacewalk-outside-iss-1100310477.html
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
The aim of this spacewalk is to complete tasks that were left unfinished from August 17 when the spacewalk was cut short due to a battery issue. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T12:54+0000
2022-09-02T12:54+0000
world
iss
spacewalk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100311861_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14d4b2e93143bd384887eb9e96781527.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) where Russian cosmonauts are performing a spacewalk on Friday, September 2. Expedition 67 commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev will be working on the European robotic arm at the station's Nauka laboratory to complete unfinished tasks from the previous spacewalk on August 17 which was cut short due to a battery issue with Artemyev’s spacesuit just over two hours into the work. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
2022-09-02T12:54+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100311861_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3c7b4518fe66599b5f1d0ad650b19173.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iss, spacewalk, видео
iss, spacewalk, видео

Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS

12:54 GMT 02.09.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
The aim of this spacewalk is to complete tasks that were left unfinished from August 17 when the spacewalk was cut short due to a battery issue.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) where Russian cosmonauts are performing a spacewalk on Friday, September 2.
Expedition 67 commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev will be working on the European robotic arm at the station's Nauka laboratory to complete unfinished tasks from the previous spacewalk on August 17 which was cut short due to a battery issue with Artemyev’s spacesuit just over two hours into the work.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала