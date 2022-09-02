https://sputniknews.com/20220902/russian-cosmonauts-perform-spacewalk-outside-iss-1100310477.html

Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS

The aim of this spacewalk is to complete tasks that were left unfinished from August 17 when the spacewalk was cut short due to a battery issue. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) where Russian cosmonauts are performing a spacewalk on Friday, September 2. Expedition 67 commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev will be working on the European robotic arm at the station's Nauka laboratory to complete unfinished tasks from the previous spacewalk on August 17 which was cut short due to a battery issue with Artemyev’s spacesuit just over two hours into the work. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

