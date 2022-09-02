https://sputniknews.com/20220902/price-cap-on-russian-oil-to-worsen-energy-crisis-backfire-on-g7-countries---expert-1100326168.html

Price Cap on Russian Oil to Worsen Energy Crisis, Backfire on G7 Countries - Expert

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision of the G7 to impose a price cap on Russian oil will worsen the situation on global energy markets and backfire on the... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, the G7 finance ministers in a joint statement said they agreed to introduce a price cap for Russian oil.Over the past several months, the sanctions imposed by the collective West on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine has sent food and energy prices soaring, triggering record-high inflation in many countries.Rasmussen said the decision continues the "self-destruction and economic suicide currently underway."Imposing a price cap simply may eliminate oil supplies from Russia to the West, while Moscow will be able to easily find new clients in other regions, unless G7 plans to impose secondary sanctions on those countries who will follow general market rules, he noted."Such use of secondary sanctions will further compromise the global energy market. Hence, the availability of Russian oil will be reduced to G7 nations thus causing further price increases in the global oil market and aggravating the energy crises even more," Rasmussen said.The United States will not get benefits from this situation, unless it increases its own oil exploration, the expert said.The price ceiling will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. The European Commission has already said that it would also make efforts to impose a price cap on Russia's oil by December following the G7 decision.On September 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak condemned the idea of imposing a price cap on Russian oil as absurd, warning that Moscow would not deliver oil and oil products to countries that support the decision.

