Lavrov to Meet With Arab League Contact Group at UN General Assembly

Lavrov to Meet With Arab League Contact Group at UN General Assembly

"We are planning to hold another contact in this format in September at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly," Kinshchak said.The diplomat also said that the Arab counterparts impartially assess the ongoing events in Ukraine, understand the reasons which caused the conflict, and play a constructive mediating role in the crisis settlement.The UN General Assembly 77th session will open on September 13. During the general debate, which starts on September 20, many ministers will be attending in person at the UN Headquarters in New York.The Ministerial Contact Group of the League of Arab States on Ukraine was established in March and includes the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the Arab League Secretary General.

