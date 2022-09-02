https://sputniknews.com/20220902/indonesian-ambassador-to-russia-addresses-sputnikpro-master-class-in-yogyakarta-1100319757.html

Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Addresses SputnikPro Master Class in Yogyakarta

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Indonesia's Ambassador in Moscow Jose Tavares addressed the online session of the SputnikPro educational project on Friday for students at...

Vasily Pushkov, Sputnik's head of international cooperation, also delivered a speech to the three hundred social sciences and humanities students, describing the structure of the global media market in the digital age and the specifics of working with an international audience.“The master class of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik held for the students of the Indonesian UPN ‘Veteran’ Yogyakarta was very timely and useful,” Tavares noted.In his video message to the participants, the Indonesian ambassador added that he hoped the workshop delivered by the Sputnik practitioners would help students in their future studies and research.The UPNYK is a large private university in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The university hosts departments of social and political sciences, mineral technology, economics and business, industrial engineering, and agriculture. SputnikPro is a project launched by Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik for journalists, students of profession-oriented universities, press officers and media managers. It is aimed at sharing experiences and developing professional relations with foreign colleagues. Sputnik's media managers and other renowned experts deliver the project’s modules.The sessions discuss various aspects of journalism, including the production of multimedia content, social media work, attracting traffic to news resources and much more. Since March 2018, SputnikPro master classes have been attended by more than 5,000 trainees from 80+ countries.

