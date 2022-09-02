International
Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End – Trade Union
Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End – Trade Union
"It's high time the federal government submitted a comprehensive and effective concept on dealing with energy price shocks affecting people," Frank Werneke told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.A failure to act would exacerbate deepening social divisions that have been evident for months, Werneke said. Lower-income families, in particular, have been hit disproportionately by rising food prices.The Left Party has called a mass protest against the planned gas levy in Leipzig on Monday, followed by a demonstration in Erfurt on Sunday, September 11. Werneke said the call to action was justified.
Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End – Trade Union

20:26 GMT 02.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / JENS SCHLUETERDemonstrators take their shirts off to protest topless with the slogan reading "GAS EMBARGO NOW" on their skin, beside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the Federal Government's Open Day event at the Chancellery in Berlin on August 22, 2022.
Demonstrators take their shirts off to protest topless with the slogan reading GAS EMBARGO NOW on their skin, beside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the Federal Government's Open Day event at the Chancellery in Berlin on August 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / JENS SCHLUETER
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is in for months of social unrest unless the government comes up with a plan for bringing runaway energy prices under control, the head of the services sector trade union Verdi said Friday.
"It’s high time the federal government submitted a comprehensive and effective concept on dealing with energy price shocks affecting people," Frank Werneke told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.
A failure to act would exacerbate deepening social divisions that have been evident for months, Werneke said. Lower-income families, in particular, have been hit disproportionately by rising food prices.
"If proposals of trade unions, civil associations, city associations or consumer groups get rejected now, this will fuel civil unrest in Germany," he warned.
The Left Party has called a mass protest against the planned gas levy in Leipzig on Monday, followed by a demonstration in Erfurt on Sunday, September 11. Werneke said the call to action was justified.
