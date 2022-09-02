https://sputniknews.com/20220902/germany-faces-social-unrest-unless-energy-price-shocks-end--trade-union-1100324557.html

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End – Trade Union

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End – Trade Union

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is in for months of social unrest unless the government comes up with a plan for bringing runaway energy prices under control, the... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T20:26+0000

2022-09-02T20:26+0000

2022-09-02T20:27+0000

world

germany

energy

energy prices

social unrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099829749_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_9b612205acf1b5c76f8b4ecc60dc27fd.jpg

"It’s high time the federal government submitted a comprehensive and effective concept on dealing with energy price shocks affecting people," Frank Werneke told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.A failure to act would exacerbate deepening social divisions that have been evident for months, Werneke said. Lower-income families, in particular, have been hit disproportionately by rising food prices.The Left Party has called a mass protest against the planned gas levy in Leipzig on Monday, followed by a demonstration in Erfurt on Sunday, September 11. Werneke said the call to action was justified.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, energy, energy prices, social unrest