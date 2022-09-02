International
Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Reports
Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Reports
Justice qualified the attack on Kirchner as an attempted aggravated murder, the Infobae newspaper reported.The attacker's phone will be investigated shortly.On Thursday, Argentine police detained Brazilian citizen Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, 35, for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home. According to local media, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.
20:16 GMT 02.09.2022
