Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will be investigated as an attempted aggravated... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T20:16+0000

2022-09-02T20:16+0000

2022-09-02T20:16+0000

americas

cristina fernandez de kirchner

argentina

Justice qualified the attack on Kirchner as an attempted aggravated murder, the Infobae newspaper reported.The attacker's phone will be investigated shortly.On Thursday, Argentine police detained Brazilian citizen Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, 35, for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home. According to local media, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.

americas

argentina

cristina fernandez de kirchner, argentina