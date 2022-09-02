https://sputniknews.com/20220902/attack-on-argentine-vice-president-qualified-as-attempted-aggravated-murder---reports-1100324462.html
Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Reports
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will be investigated as an attempted aggravated murder, local media reported on Friday.
Justice qualified the attack on Kirchner as an attempted aggravated murder, the Infobae newspaper reported.
The attacker's phone will be investigated shortly.
On Thursday, Argentine police detained Brazilian citizen Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, 35, for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home. According to local media, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.