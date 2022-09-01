Russian Scientists Create Structures to Improve Quality of MRI Scanning
14:01 GMT 01.09.2022 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 01.09.2022)
© Photo : SSU Press Service, Dmitriy KovshovInvestigation of luminescent-magnetic structures with MRI contrast properties
© Photo : SSU Press Service, Dmitriy Kovshov
Researchers from Saratov State University have succeeded in applying special properties to magnetite nanoparticles. They gave these particles additional functional features using heat treatment, which, according to the researchers, will make it possible to mark diseased areas of the body during the process of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Scientists from Saratov State University (SSU) - named after Nikolay Gavrilovich Chernyshevsky - say that at present, iron oxide nanoparticles in magnetite modification can be used as safe MRI agents in the complex solution of therapeutic and diagnostic problems.
In their study, university specialists subjected selected nanoparticles to heat treatment. This did not affect the fundamental properties of magnetite.
© Photo : Photo: SSU Press Service, Dmitriy KovshovOptical image of obtained luminescent-magnetic structures
Optical image of obtained luminescent-magnetic structures
© Photo : Photo: SSU Press Service, Dmitriy Kovshov
On the contrary, through heating, the particles gained additional functional properties, namely luminescence in the ultraviolet [between visible light and X-rays] region - in other words, they glowed. Their research was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Materials Letters.
"The advantage of our methods, compared with analogues, is that the luminescent properties are imparted using a simple technology that does not require complex physicochemical techniques," said Polina Demina, a junior researcher at SSU Remote Controlled Theranostics Systems Laboratory.
According to the authors, the luminescent-magnetic structures with MRI contrast properties presented in the published work open new prospects for MRI diagnostic imaging, as they not only improve the quality of the MRI scanning, but also provide a means of marking diseased areas in the body.
© Photo : SSU Press Service, Dmitriy KovshovPolina Demina and Artem Bakal, staff members at the Remote Controlled Theranostics Systems Laboratory of the Saratov State University
Polina Demina and Artem Bakal, staff members at the Remote Controlled Theranostics Systems Laboratory of the Saratov State University
© Photo : SSU Press Service, Dmitriy Kovshov
The researchers noted that they are now testing luminescent magneto-sensitive structures as a contrast agent in MRI scanning.
The area of this study is carried out as part of the Saratov State University strategic project 'Technologies of Personalized Medicine' within the framework of the 'Priority 2030' state program of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.