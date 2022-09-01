https://sputniknews.com/20220901/poland-to-demand-13-trillion-from-germany-in-reparations-for-wwii-damage-ruling-party-1100270408.html
Poland to Demand $1.3 Trillion From Germany in Reparations for WWII Damage: Ruling Party
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will demand 6.2 trillion Polish zlotys ($1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for the damage caused during World War II, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Thursday.
"The amount that was presented as the cost of damage is 6.2 trillion zlotys," Kaczynski said, presenting the report on Poland's military losses
In July, Warsaw said it would present the report on the damages that Poland incurred during the Nazi occupation by September 1. Germany argues that Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.
Ties between the neighbors have been strained since Poland said that money paid for damage it suffered during the Nazi occupation was not enough. Polish officials lay claims to hundreds of billions of euros in wartime damages, depending on who is counting.
Germany has repeatedly said that it does not believe it owes Poland any more money. It has argued that Warsaw relinquished its right for any further demands under their 1953 deal.