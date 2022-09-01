https://sputniknews.com/20220901/fears-of-serial-killer-mount-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-after-another-security-guard-killed-1100252218.html

Fears of 'Serial Killer' Mount in India's Madhya Pradesh After Another Security Guard Killed

Fears of 'Serial Killer' Mount in India's Madhya Pradesh After Another Security Guard Killed

In the past three days, at least three security guards have been attacked in an identical pattern by an alleged serial killer in the dead of night. In May this... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T09:30+0000

2022-09-01T09:30+0000

2022-09-01T09:30+0000

india

serial killer

serial killer

murderer

murder

murder suspect

mystery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100258554_0:34:650:400_1920x0_80_0_0_b7bb70e1bf84fc0cd1d5f0ff259d2e16.jpg

Fear and panic have gripped residents of Sagar District in India's Madhya Pradesh state as a suspected "serial killer" who has been given the nickname 'Stoneman', is on the prowl, murdering security guards with hammer, stones, and spades.On Tuesday night, a security guard from the Moti Nagar area was attacked by 'Stoneman', leaving him with serious skull injuries, police told daily newspaper The Times of India. He is now fighting for his life in hospital as police pray for his recovery so that they might pump him for clues about his assailant.Madhya Pradesh state police said that in each case, the suspected serial killer picked his victim randomly from guards sleeping on the premises.During an initial investigation, they found cases to be linked after the mobile phone of the second victim was found near the third incident near a different police station.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

serial killer, serial killer, murderer, murder, murder suspect, mystery