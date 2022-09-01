https://sputniknews.com/20220901/fears-of-serial-killer-mount-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-after-another-security-guard-killed-1100252218.html
Fears of 'Serial Killer' Mount in India's Madhya Pradesh After Another Security Guard Killed
Fears of 'Serial Killer' Mount in India's Madhya Pradesh After Another Security Guard Killed
In the past three days, at least three security guards have been attacked in an identical pattern by an alleged serial killer in the dead of night. In May this... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T09:30+0000
2022-09-01T09:30+0000
2022-09-01T09:30+0000
india
serial killer
serial killer
murderer
murder
murder suspect
mystery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100258554_0:34:650:400_1920x0_80_0_0_b7bb70e1bf84fc0cd1d5f0ff259d2e16.jpg
Fear and panic have gripped residents of Sagar District in India's Madhya Pradesh state as a suspected "serial killer" who has been given the nickname 'Stoneman', is on the prowl, murdering security guards with hammer, stones, and spades.On Tuesday night, a security guard from the Moti Nagar area was attacked by 'Stoneman', leaving him with serious skull injuries, police told daily newspaper The Times of India. He is now fighting for his life in hospital as police pray for his recovery so that they might pump him for clues about his assailant.Madhya Pradesh state police said that in each case, the suspected serial killer picked his victim randomly from guards sleeping on the premises.During an initial investigation, they found cases to be linked after the mobile phone of the second victim was found near the third incident near a different police station.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100258554_59:0:592:400_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d5c1accc6ac7f6e896dd4c5466faa3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
serial killer, serial killer, murderer, murder, murder suspect, mystery
serial killer, serial killer, murderer, murder, murder suspect, mystery
Fears of 'Serial Killer' Mount in India's Madhya Pradesh After Another Security Guard Killed
In the past three days, at least three security guards have been attacked in an identical pattern by an alleged serial killer in the dead of night. In May this year, a similar incident took place when a security guard at a construction company was found murdered.
Fear and panic have gripped residents of Sagar District in India's Madhya Pradesh state as a suspected "serial killer" who has been given the nickname 'Stoneman', is on the prowl, murdering security guards with hammer, stones, and spades.
On Tuesday night, a security guard from the Moti Nagar area was attacked by 'Stoneman', leaving him with serious skull injuries, police told daily newspaper The Times of India. He is now fighting for his life in hospital as police pray for his recovery so that they might pump him for clues about his assailant.
Madhya Pradesh state police said that in each case, the suspected serial killer picked his victim randomly from guards sleeping on the premises.
During an initial investigation, they found cases to be linked after the mobile phone of the second victim was found near the third incident near a different police station.