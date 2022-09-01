https://sputniknews.com/20220901/1984-on-a-budget-us-cops-using-affordable-tool-to-keep-tabs-on-250-mln-phones-non-profit-reveals-1100285116.html

1984 on a Budget: US Cops Using Affordable Tool to Keep Tabs on 250 Mln Phones, Non-Profit Reveals

‘Fog Reveal’, a low-cost tracking tool developed by Virginia-based private tech company Fog Data Science, has been used by over a dozen law enforcement agencies across the US to give cops access to the geolocation data of more than 250 million devices, digital privacy rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation has revealed.In a series of exposes published on its website citing reams of company documents and records, EFF explained that the tracking tool uses geolocation data collected by data brokers from cellphones’ unique ad IDs – the random string of numbers and letters attached to every device and seen by the apps and websites that smartphone users access.Fog Reveal allows authorities to search devices’ location data going back years at a time, allowing them to forgo pesky warrant requirements (i.e. the Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution).Law enforcement can get access to the information for a low, low buy-in rate of as little as $7,500 per year, with the company also offering a free try before you buy program.EFF technologist Bennett Cyphers, the lead author of the digital privacy group’s investigation into Fog, warned that there is nothing to stop law enforcement from using the technology for unscrupulous purposes, up to and including the tracking of political dissidents.“The potential for abuse is staggering, and from what we’ve found so far, there are no rules protecting our constitutional rights,” Cyphers added.A Fog Data Science spokesman assured AP that the company’s product is designed merely to “fill a gap for underfunded and understaffed departments,” and to assist technologically deficient law enforcement agencies on “the front lines of trafficking and missing persons cases.” The company also insists that it does not have access to people’s private information, but only anonymized, commercially available data with no restrictions on use.EFF called such claims “bogus,” pointing to the ease with which law enforcement could piece together information about persons of interest to determine where they live, work, frequent, etc to identify them.EFF has counted at least 18 police departments, highway patrols and sheriff’s offices spanning 13 states among Fog’s customers, from cops in California, New York, Texas and Florida, to the US Marshals service, a federal law enforcement agency.

