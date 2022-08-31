https://sputniknews.com/20220831/video-brawl-with-senior-lawmaker-gets-chilean-mp-booted-from-republican-caucus-1100246975.html

Video: Brawl With Senior Lawmaker Gets Chilean MP Booted From Republican Caucus

Video: Brawl With Senior Lawmaker Gets Chilean MP Booted From Republican Caucus

Following a physical altercation with a colleague in the Chamber of Deputies, Chile’s lower legislative chamber, independent MP Gonzalo de la Carrera was... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T23:31+0000

2022-08-31T23:31+0000

2022-08-31T23:29+0000

americas

chile

violence

chamber of deputies

mps

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100247135_0:193:1434:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_bb749f343a8c621143d0894f804fae44.png

"These types of actions are unacceptable, as caucus leader and with the support of the caucus deputies, we have decided to expel independent deputy Gonzalo de la Carrera from the Republican Party caucus," Cristóbal Urruticoechea, the head of the Republican caucus, said on Tuesday afternoon.In security camera footage of the incident, Carrera can be seen pointing angrily at Radical Party MP Alexis Sepúlveda, the chamber’s vice president. After what appears to be two large shoves by Sepúlveda, Carrera takes a swing at him and misses. Grabbing his arm, Sepúlveda pushes Carrera back and other lawmakers react by rushing to restrain him as well before separating them."I defended myself!” Carrera told reporters after the incident.MP Marcela Riquelme, who was standing nearby, recounted the dispute afterwards. She said that after an attempt to reprimand Carrera for insulting Interior Minister Izkia Siches, he had approached the podium to consult with Sepúlveda and MP Claudia Mix about the rules."I told him, 'Hey, what's wrong with you, why are you treating me stupid?' And Raúl Soto told him to stay calm," she said, adding that Carrera "continued insulting me."At that time, he indicated that he asked the president of the House and next to him, Claudia Mix, that "they certify the fact that they had witnessed."Chilean Minister for Women Antonia Orellana also called Carrera’s behavior “pure machismo.”"Gonzalo de la Carrera's is not a disease. It is an exercise in pure machismo and it is not the first expression,” Orellana wrote on Twitter. “My sisterhood and affection to Minister Izkia Siches in the face of repeated attitude and congressmen Marcela Riquelme and Alexis Sepúlveda for their courage.”Meanwhile, the Radical Party chose not to ban Sepúlveda for his part in the violence, writing on its Twitter account that Carrera’s violence was “outrageous and out of all context” and announcing its support for “all legal actions that are undertaken.”

americas

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

chile, violence, chamber of deputies, mps