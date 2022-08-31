https://sputniknews.com/20220831/russia-welcomes-iaea-plans-for-permanent-presence-at-zaporizhzhia-npp---envoy-in-vienna-1100236448.html

Russia Welcomes IAEA Plans for Permanent Presence at Zaporozhye NPP

Russia Welcomes IAEA Plans for Permanent Presence at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the plans of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to establish a permanent mission... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T15:18+0000

2022-08-31T15:18+0000

2022-08-31T15:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

iaea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100054229_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3a527f581b6e9fd5ec4cfa394e7572.jpg

"The IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed today his plans to establish permanent presence of Agency’s specialists at the ZNPP. Russia welcomes this intention," Ulyanov said on Telegram.Later in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia is looking into this possibility.The IAEA mission resumed their trip to the NPP after a one-day stop in Kiev on Tuesday, where they held a number of bilateral meetings with the Ukrainian authorities at various levels, Ulyanov added.On Tuesday, Ulyanov told Sputnik that the mission is headed by Grossi and consists of about a dozen IAEA experts who deal with the issues of safeguards and nuclear safety, and are accompanied by a large team of the UN staff dealing with logistics and security.The Zaporizhzhia NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River near Enerhodar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. During a military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russian on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding fell under control by the Russian forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the city of Enerhodar, nearby villages and the Zaporozhye NPP have recently been a target of intensive shelling by Ukrainian forces. Kiev, in turn, has blamed Russia for the shelling.The situation around the Zaporozhye NPP raises international concerns over a possible nuclear disaster.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, iaea