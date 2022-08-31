International
Live Updates: Tributes Pour in After Death of Former USSR Leader Mikhail Gorbachev
Sputnik International
NASA Will Make Another Attempt to Launch Artemis Moon Rocket on Saturday - Official
NASA Will Make Another Attempt to Launch Artemis Moon Rocket on Saturday - Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA will make another attempt to launch the Artemis moon rocket on Saturday, the space agency's Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
"We also agreed to move our launch date to Saturday, September the third," Sarafin said on Tuesday.On Monday, NASA called off a planned test flight of the Artemis rocket around the moon after a series of setbacks including an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.Sarafin added that Artemis will have a two-hour launch window on Saturday set to begin at 2:17 p.m. Eastern Time (6:17 p.m. GMT).NASA's Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson mentioned that if Saturday's launch is scrubbed due to a weather issue, another launch attempt could occur as soon as Monday.NASA officials said they plan to start the engine chill earlier to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff and the hydrogen leak will be fixed on the pad later this week.
NASA Will Make Another Attempt to Launch Artemis Moon Rocket on Saturday - Official

02:08 GMT 31.08.2022
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022.
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA will make another attempt to launch the Artemis moon rocket on Saturday, the space agency's Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said during a conference call with reporters.
"We also agreed to move our launch date to Saturday, September the third," Sarafin said on Tuesday.
On Monday, NASA called off a planned test flight of the Artemis rocket around the moon after a series of setbacks including an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.
Sarafin added that Artemis will have a two-hour launch window on Saturday set to begin at 2:17 p.m. Eastern Time (6:17 p.m. GMT).
NASA's Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson mentioned that if Saturday's launch is scrubbed due to a weather issue, another launch attempt could occur as soon as Monday.
NASA officials said they plan to start the engine chill earlier to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff and the hydrogen leak will be fixed on the pad later this week.
