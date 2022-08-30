https://sputniknews.com/20220830/washington-post-says-ukraine-using-dummies-of-himars-to-lure-russian-missiles-1100184406.html

Washington Post Says Ukraine Using Dummies of HIMARS to Lure Russian Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine is seeking to have Russian forces waste expensive cruise missiles by deploying wooden dummies of US-supplied artillery... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

The dummies can look indistinguishable from real High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) through the lens of Russian drones, the newspaper alleges.The decoys have purportedly misled Russian commanders into wasting at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles being fired from warships in the Black Sea to destroy them, the Post said.The alleged success of the decoys has led Ukraine to expand production and use them more widely, the report continued. The Post cited a senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

