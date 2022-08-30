https://sputniknews.com/20220830/washington-post-says-ukraine-using-dummies-of-himars-to-lure-russian-missiles-1100184406.html
The dummies can look indistinguishable from real High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) through the lens of Russian drones, the newspaper alleges.The decoys have purportedly misled Russian commanders into wasting at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles being fired from warships in the Black Sea to destroy them, the Post said.The alleged success of the decoys has led Ukraine to expand production and use them more widely, the report continued. The Post cited a senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
15:03 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 15:05 GMT 30.08.2022)
The dummies can look indistinguishable from real High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) through the lens of Russian drones, the newspaper alleges.
The decoys have purportedly misled Russian commanders into wasting at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles being fired from warships in the Black Sea to destroy them, the Post said.
The alleged success of the decoys has led Ukraine to expand production and use them more widely, the report continued. The Post cited a senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.