International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/vostok-2022-russia-prepares-for-military-drills-with-china-india--others-1100163195.html
Vostok 2022: Russia Gears Up for Military Drills With China, India, Others
Vostok 2022: Russia Gears Up for Military Drills With China, India, Others
The Vostok 2022 military maneuvers will be held at seven regions in the Eastern Military District and will involve more than 50,000 troops. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T12:22+0000
2022-08-30T12:39+0000
military
multimedia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100155657_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_eb5d8e514a3f11aaa9f77c8217d8b203.jpg
A Strategic Command Post Exercise, Vostok 2022 is being held on the territory of Russia's Eastern Military District in two phases over seven days from 1 to 7 September. It will be under the control of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.The objectives of the strategic command post exercise are not only to improve the skills of commanders and headquarters when repelling aggression in the eastern area but also to assess the military command bodies' level of preparedness in organizing the planning of operations in coastal areas.Within the coalition groupings of troops, joint actions will be practiced by the operational command bodies, military contingents and observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.This year’s participants include Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan.According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the activities of the troops will comply with the 1996 Agreement on strengthening of trust in the military field in the border area between Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100155657_0:0:2459:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_06fe7af97d15f767a65f634bb5e2b378.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
multimedia, фото
multimedia, фото

Vostok 2022: Russia Gears Up for Military Drills With China, India, Others

12:22 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 30.08.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
The Vostok 2022 military maneuvers will be held at seven regions in the Eastern Military District and will involve more than 50,000 troops.
A Strategic Command Post Exercise, Vostok 2022 is being held on the territory of Russia's Eastern Military District in two phases over seven days from 1 to 7 September. It will be under the control of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
The objectives of the strategic command post exercise are not only to improve the skills of commanders and headquarters when repelling aggression in the eastern area but also to assess the military command bodies' level of preparedness in organizing the planning of operations in coastal areas.
Within the coalition groupings of troops, joint actions will be practiced by the operational command bodies, military contingents and observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
This year’s participants include Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan.
According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the activities of the troops will comply with the 1996 Agreement on strengthening of trust in the military field in the border area between Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China.
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Indian participants during preparation for the Vostok-2022 military exercises.

Indian participants during preparation for the Vostok-2022 military exercises. - Sputnik International
1/10
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Indian participants during preparation for the Vostok-2022 military exercises.

© AFP 2022 / Russian Defence Ministry

A Chinese convoy arrives for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

A Chinese convoy arrives for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia&#x27;s Far East. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2022 / Russian Defence Ministry

A Chinese convoy arrives for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

© AFP 2022 / Russian Defence Ministry

A Chinese convoy arrives for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

A Chinese convoy arrives for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia&#x27;s Far East. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2022 / Russian Defence Ministry

A Chinese convoy arrives for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

© AFP 2022 / Russian Defence Ministry

Chinese soldiers marching along a railway platform upon their arrival for the Vostok-2022 military drills at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

Chinese soldiers marching along a railway platform upon their arrival for the Vostok-2022 military drills at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia&#x27;s Far East. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2022 / Russian Defence Ministry

Chinese soldiers marching along a railway platform upon their arrival for the Vostok-2022 military drills at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Chinese military vehicles during preparation for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

Chinese military vehicles during preparation for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia&#x27;s Far East. - Sputnik International
5/10
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Chinese military vehicles during preparation for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Meeting of participants from China upon their arrival for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

Meeting of participants from China upon their arrival for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia&#x27;s Far East. - Sputnik International
6/10
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Meeting of participants from China upon their arrival for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

A participant from Mongolia during preparations for Vostok-2022.

A participant from Mongolia during preparations for Vostok-2022. - Sputnik International
7/10
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

A participant from Mongolia during preparations for Vostok-2022.

CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Chinese military vehicles arrive at the Sergeevsky training ground during preparations for the Vostok-2022 military exercise.

Chinese military vehicles arrive at the Sergeevsky training ground during preparations for the Vostok-2022 military exercise. - Sputnik International
8/10
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Chinese military vehicles arrive at the Sergeevsky training ground during preparations for the Vostok-2022 military exercise.

CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Indian servicemen resting amid preparations for the Vostok-2022 drills.

Indian servicemen resting amid preparations for the Vostok-2022 drills. - Sputnik International
9/10
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Indian servicemen resting amid preparations for the Vostok-2022 drills.

CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Indian participants during preparations for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

Indian participants during preparations for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia&#x27;s Far East. - Sputnik International
10/10
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / (cropped image)

Indian participants during preparations for the Vostok-2022 military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai, Russia's Far East.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала