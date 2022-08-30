https://sputniknews.com/20220830/vostok-2022-russia-prepares-for-military-drills-with-china-india--others-1100163195.html

Vostok 2022: Russia Gears Up for Military Drills With China, India, Others

The Vostok 2022 military maneuvers will be held at seven regions in the Eastern Military District and will involve more than 50,000 troops. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

A Strategic Command Post Exercise, Vostok 2022 is being held on the territory of Russia's Eastern Military District in two phases over seven days from 1 to 7 September. It will be under the control of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.The objectives of the strategic command post exercise are not only to improve the skills of commanders and headquarters when repelling aggression in the eastern area but also to assess the military command bodies' level of preparedness in organizing the planning of operations in coastal areas.Within the coalition groupings of troops, joint actions will be practiced by the operational command bodies, military contingents and observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.This year’s participants include Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan.According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the activities of the troops will comply with the 1996 Agreement on strengthening of trust in the military field in the border area between Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China.

