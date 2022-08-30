International
Live Updates: Tributes Pour in After Death of Former USSR Leader Mikhail Gorbachev
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/us-army-grounds-chinook-helicopter-fleet-due-to-engine-fire-fears---report-1100197850.html
US Army Grounds Chinook Helicopter Fleet Due to Engine Fire Fears - Report
US Army Grounds Chinook Helicopter Fleet Due to Engine Fire Fears - Report
With its iconic dual rotors, Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook is capable of some pretty unique maneuvers, including the pinnacle maneuver, where troops are embarked or... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T23:08+0000
2022-08-30T23:07+0000
americas
ch-47 chinook
us army
grounded
engine fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105508/42/1055084269_0:124:2001:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_2975567341bba8a0a63abc775fc36789.jpg
The US Army has ordered all of its Chinook heavy lift helicopters out of the skies after several incidents of engine fires, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.Citing “US officials,” the New York-based paper reported that all 442 of the US Army’s Chinook choppers had been grounded “out of an abundance of caution,” but that officials believed only about 70 of them had a potential problem. A part of the engine is believed to be the cause of a small number of engine fires in recent days, none of which caused any injuries.The Army has used the Chinook for cargo and combat operations since 1962, making 2022 its 50th year of operation. The US Navy also uses a slightly older and less powerful model, the CH-46 Sea Knight, derived from the same prototype. Both choppers use an uncommon dual rotor design powered by turbine engines that give them incredible lifting power and maneuverability, as well as an iconic look. It can lift 48,000 pounds of cargo and is the world’s fastest helicopter, being able to reach a speed of 196 miles per hour.The Army hopes to replace the aging Chinook fleet with a new vehicle produced by the Future Vertical Lift program.*A group under sanction by the United Nations for terrorist activities.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105508/42/1055084269_84:0:1915:1373_1920x0_80_0_0_1c37317dd11f03650c54b2db40db90d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ch-47 chinook, us army, grounded, engine fire
ch-47 chinook, us army, grounded, engine fire

US Army Grounds Chinook Helicopter Fleet Due to Engine Fire Fears - Report

23:08 GMT 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mikhail MetzelA U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter carries a cargo in Afghanistan (File)
A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter carries a cargo in Afghanistan (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mikhail Metzel
Subscribe
International
India
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
With its iconic dual rotors, Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook is capable of some pretty unique maneuvers, including the pinnacle maneuver, where troops are embarked or disembarked on a hillside or roof without landing, and a “handbrake” U-turn.
The US Army has ordered all of its Chinook heavy lift helicopters out of the skies after several incidents of engine fires, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Citing “US officials,” the New York-based paper reported that all 442 of the US Army’s Chinook choppers had been grounded “out of an abundance of caution,” but that officials believed only about 70 of them had a potential problem. A part of the engine is believed to be the cause of a small number of engine fires in recent days, none of which caused any injuries.
“The safety of our soldiers is the Army’s top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy,” an Army spokesperson told the paper.
© AP Photo / Jon GambrellUS-UAE military exercise in Urban Terrain facility in al-Hamra, United Arab Emirates
US-UAE military exercise in Urban Terrain facility in al-Hamra, United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
US-UAE military exercise in Urban Terrain facility in al-Hamra, United Arab Emirates
© AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
The Army has used the Chinook for cargo and combat operations since 1962, making 2022 its 50th year of operation. The US Navy also uses a slightly older and less powerful model, the CH-46 Sea Knight, derived from the same prototype. Both choppers use an uncommon dual rotor design powered by turbine engines that give them incredible lifting power and maneuverability, as well as an iconic look. It can lift 48,000 pounds of cargo and is the world’s fastest helicopter, being able to reach a speed of 196 miles per hour.
A number of other countries also use Chinooks, including many US allies, but also Iran, which inherited them from the monarchy in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and the Taliban* government in Afghanistan, which captured several left behind by withdrawing American forces last year.
The Army hopes to replace the aging Chinook fleet with a new vehicle produced by the Future Vertical Lift program.
*A group under sanction by the United Nations for terrorist activities.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала