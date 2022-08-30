https://sputniknews.com/20220830/us-army-grounds-chinook-helicopter-fleet-due-to-engine-fire-fears---report-1100197850.html

US Army Grounds Chinook Helicopter Fleet Due to Engine Fire Fears - Report

The US Army has ordered all of its Chinook heavy lift helicopters out of the skies after several incidents of engine fires, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.Citing “US officials,” the New York-based paper reported that all 442 of the US Army’s Chinook choppers had been grounded “out of an abundance of caution,” but that officials believed only about 70 of them had a potential problem. A part of the engine is believed to be the cause of a small number of engine fires in recent days, none of which caused any injuries.The Army has used the Chinook for cargo and combat operations since 1962, making 2022 its 50th year of operation. The US Navy also uses a slightly older and less powerful model, the CH-46 Sea Knight, derived from the same prototype. Both choppers use an uncommon dual rotor design powered by turbine engines that give them incredible lifting power and maneuverability, as well as an iconic look. It can lift 48,000 pounds of cargo and is the world’s fastest helicopter, being able to reach a speed of 196 miles per hour.The Army hopes to replace the aging Chinook fleet with a new vehicle produced by the Future Vertical Lift program.*A group under sanction by the United Nations for terrorist activities.

