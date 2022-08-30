US Army Grounds Chinook Helicopter Fleet Due to Engine Fire Fears - Report
With its iconic dual rotors, Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook is capable of some pretty unique maneuvers, including the pinnacle maneuver, where troops are embarked or disembarked on a hillside or roof without landing, and a “handbrake” U-turn.
The US Army has ordered all of its Chinook heavy lift helicopters out of the skies after several incidents of engine fires, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Citing “US officials,” the New York-based paper reported that all 442 of the US Army’s Chinook choppers had been grounded “out of an abundance of caution,” but that officials believed only about 70 of them had a potential problem. A part of the engine is believed to be the cause of a small number of engine fires in recent days, none of which caused any injuries.
“The safety of our soldiers is the Army’s top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy,” an Army spokesperson told the paper.
The Army has used the Chinook for cargo and combat operations since 1962, making 2022 its 50th year of operation. The US Navy also uses a slightly older and less powerful model, the CH-46 Sea Knight, derived from the same prototype. Both choppers use an uncommon dual rotor design powered by turbine engines that give them incredible lifting power and maneuverability, as well as an iconic look. It can lift 48,000 pounds of cargo and is the world’s fastest helicopter, being able to reach a speed of 196 miles per hour.
A number of other countries also use Chinooks, including many US allies, but also Iran, which inherited them from the monarchy in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and the Taliban* government in Afghanistan, which captured several left behind by withdrawing American forces last year.
The Army hopes to replace the aging Chinook fleet with a new vehicle produced by the Future Vertical Lift program.
