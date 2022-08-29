https://sputniknews.com/20220829/scientists-decode-mystery-viral-disease-causing-dwarfing-of-rice-in-indias-grain-bowl-1100129905.html
Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'
Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'
Farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana, popularly referred to as India's grain bowl, reported a mystery dwarfing disease in their rice plants. The region... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T16:34+0000
2022-08-29T16:34+0000
2022-08-29T16:34+0000
india
agricultural
virus
punjab
haryana
china
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119130_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_130fa1884a97823d0731f3c7de2c8ae8.jpg
Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) scientists have claimed that the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), belonging to the genus Fijivirus, inflicts damage to all rice varieties in the Indian states of Haryana and Punjab.Uttarakhand farmers have also reported damage to their crops due to the virus, which is being transmitted by the white-backed planthopper.In a video message to farmers, IARI Director Ashok Kumar Singh said the virus has impacted 5 to 15 percent of the different rice varieties.An IARI team visited Haryana and Punjab last week to study the disease. The Indian government has also constituted a committee to review the impact of the virus.The IARI scientists noted that plants infected with the disease can be uprooted easily.The first case of SRBSDV was recorded in southern China in 2001.
punjab
haryana
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119130_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_634a9fc1629134924cfff5d0f7e590d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
agricultural, virus, punjab, haryana, china, science
agricultural, virus, punjab, haryana, china, science
Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'
Farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana, popularly referred to as India's grain bowl, reported a mystery dwarfing disease in their rice plants. The region witnessed a massive fall in wheat production due to the unprecedented heat wave in March this year.
Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) scientists have claimed that the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), belonging to the genus Fijivirus, inflicts damage to all rice varieties in the Indian states of Haryana and Punjab.
Uttarakhand farmers have also reported damage to their crops due to the virus, which is being transmitted by the white-backed planthopper.
In a video message to farmers, IARI Director Ashok Kumar Singh said the virus has impacted 5 to 15 percent of the different rice varieties.
An IARI team visited Haryana and Punjab
last week to study the disease. The Indian government has also constituted a committee to review the impact of the virus.
"The affected plants showed a severely stunted appearance. The roots were poorly developed and turned brownish," Singh said.
The IARI scientists noted that plants infected with the disease can be uprooted easily.
The first case of SRBSDV was recorded in southern China in 2001.