Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'

Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'

Farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana, popularly referred to as India's grain bowl, reported a mystery dwarfing disease in their rice plants.

Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) scientists have claimed that the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), belonging to the genus Fijivirus, inflicts damage to all rice varieties in the Indian states of Haryana and Punjab.Uttarakhand farmers have also reported damage to their crops due to the virus, which is being transmitted by the white-backed planthopper.In a video message to farmers, IARI Director Ashok Kumar Singh said the virus has impacted 5 to 15 percent of the different rice varieties.An IARI team visited Haryana and Punjab last week to study the disease. The Indian government has also constituted a committee to review the impact of the virus.The IARI scientists noted that plants infected with the disease can be uprooted easily.The first case of SRBSDV was recorded in southern China in 2001.

