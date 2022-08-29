International
Breaking News: Russian Investigators to Probe Threats to RT & Sputnik Chief Simonyan From Ukraine's Azov Battalion
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/scientists-decode-mystery-viral-disease-causing-dwarfing-of-rice-in-indias-grain-bowl-1100129905.html
Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'
Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'
Farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana, popularly referred to as India's grain bowl, reported a mystery dwarfing disease in their rice plants. The region... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T16:34+0000
2022-08-29T16:34+0000
india
agricultural
virus
punjab
haryana
china
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119130_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_130fa1884a97823d0731f3c7de2c8ae8.jpg
Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) scientists have claimed that the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), belonging to the genus Fijivirus, inflicts damage to all rice varieties in the Indian states of Haryana and Punjab.Uttarakhand farmers have also reported damage to their crops due to the virus, which is being transmitted by the white-backed planthopper.In a video message to farmers, IARI Director Ashok Kumar Singh said the virus has impacted 5 to 15 percent of the different rice varieties.An IARI team visited Haryana and Punjab last week to study the disease. The Indian government has also constituted a committee to review the impact of the virus.The IARI scientists noted that plants infected with the disease can be uprooted easily.The first case of SRBSDV was recorded in southern China in 2001.
punjab
haryana
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119130_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_634a9fc1629134924cfff5d0f7e590d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
agricultural, virus, punjab, haryana, china, science
agricultural, virus, punjab, haryana, china, science

Scientists Decode Mystery Viral Disease Causing Dwarfing of Rice in India's 'Grain Bowl'

16:34 GMT 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Channi AnandAn Indian laborer dries rice crop on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
An Indian laborer dries rice crop on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana, popularly referred to as India's grain bowl, reported a mystery dwarfing disease in their rice plants. The region witnessed a massive fall in wheat production due to the unprecedented heat wave in March this year.
Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) scientists have claimed that the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), belonging to the genus Fijivirus, inflicts damage to all rice varieties in the Indian states of Haryana and Punjab.
Uttarakhand farmers have also reported damage to their crops due to the virus, which is being transmitted by the white-backed planthopper.
In a video message to farmers, IARI Director Ashok Kumar Singh said the virus has impacted 5 to 15 percent of the different rice varieties.
An IARI team visited Haryana and Punjab last week to study the disease. The Indian government has also constituted a committee to review the impact of the virus.
"The affected plants showed a severely stunted appearance. The roots were poorly developed and turned brownish," Singh said.
The IARI scientists noted that plants infected with the disease can be uprooted easily.
The first case of SRBSDV was recorded in southern China in 2001.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала