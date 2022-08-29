https://sputniknews.com/20220829/over-50000-personnel-to-take-part-in-vostok-drills-next-month---russian-defense-ministry-1100096866.html
Over 50,000 Personnel to Take Part in Vostok Drills Next Month - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The strategic "Vostok-2022" exercises will be held starting September 1 in Russia’s Eastern Military District and will involve over 50,000 personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.
"The strategic command post exercises ‘Vostok-2022’ will be held from September 1 to September 7, 2022 under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with practical training of defensive and offensive actions at seven ranges of the Eastern Military District," the defense ministry said in a statement.
The drills will involve members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), as well as other partner states, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan, the Russian defense ministry specified.
More than 50,000 servicemen, over 5,000 units of weapons and military equipment, including 140 aircraft, 60 warships, boats and support vessels, will be involved in the maneuvers, the defense ministry said.