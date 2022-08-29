https://sputniknews.com/20220829/nasa-launches-artemis-1-moon-mission-test-flight-1100104541.html

NASA Launches Artemis 1 Moon Mission Test Flight

Artemis 1 is scheduled to orbit the Moon before returning and re-entering Earth's atmosphere at a greater speed and encountering higher temperatures than any... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as NASA’s moon rocket Artemis 1, carrying the Orion crew capsule, is launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Formerly known as Exploration Mission-1, it is the first flight for the Space Launch System (SLS), sending an uncrewed space capsule around the Moon and back to Earth. Artemis 1 is the test flight, ahead of a crewed mission on Artemis II.The boosters were made at Northrop Grumman’s northern Utah facility. They are the world’s largest rocket boosters and will provide more than 75 percent of the rocket’s thrust at launch for the first in a series of Artemis missions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

