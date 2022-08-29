International
NASA Launches Artemis 1 Moon Mission Test Flight
NASA Launches Artemis 1 Moon Mission Test Flight
Artemis 1 is scheduled to orbit the Moon before returning and re-entering Earth's atmosphere at a greater speed and encountering higher temperatures than any... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as NASA’s moon rocket Artemis 1, carrying the Orion crew capsule, is launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Formerly known as Exploration Mission-1, it is the first flight for the Space Launch System (SLS), sending an uncrewed space capsule around the Moon and back to Earth. Artemis 1 is the test flight, ahead of a crewed mission on Artemis II.The boosters were made at Northrop Grumman’s northern Utah facility. They are the world’s largest rocket boosters and will provide more than 75 percent of the rocket’s thrust at launch for the first in a series of Artemis missions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
nasa, moon, видео

NASA Launches Artemis 1 Moon Mission Test Flight

10:34 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 29.08.2022)
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022.
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
International
India
Artemis 1 is scheduled to orbit the Moon before returning and re-entering Earth's atmosphere at a greater speed and encountering higher temperatures than any previous human-rated spacecraft.
Sputnik is live as NASA’s moon rocket Artemis 1, carrying the Orion crew capsule, is launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Formerly known as Exploration Mission-1, it is the first flight for the Space Launch System (SLS), sending an uncrewed space capsule around the Moon and back to Earth. Artemis 1 is the test flight, ahead of a crewed mission on Artemis II.
The boosters were made at Northrop Grumman’s northern Utah facility. They are the world’s largest rocket boosters and will provide more than 75 percent of the rocket’s thrust at launch for the first in a series of Artemis missions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
