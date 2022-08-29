https://sputniknews.com/20220829/japan-plans-to-organize-g7-foreign-ministers-meeting-in-karuizawa-next-spring---reports-1100098673.html

Japan Plans to Organize G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa Next Spring - Reports

Japan Plans to Organize G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa Next Spring - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting is likely to be held in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture

The G7 foreign ministers are set to meet in April, 2023, while the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors will meet in May next year. The finance ministers’ talks are planned to be held in Niigata, sources close to the matter told Kyodo on Sunday.The Japanese government is yet to finalize the plans, Kyodo specified.Japan, which will chair the G7 multilateral platform next year, plans to hold the group’s summit in the city of Hiroshima on May 19-21, 2023.The head of the Public Security Committee Koichi Tani said last week that, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese law enforcement agencies are determined to radically change the approach to protecting high-ranking officials and intend to use drones, bulletproof glass shields and artificial intelligence (AI) at the G7 summit next year.

