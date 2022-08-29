International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/japan-plans-to-organize-g7-foreign-ministers-meeting-in-karuizawa-next-spring---reports-1100098673.html
Japan Plans to Organize G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa Next Spring - Reports
Japan Plans to Organize G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa Next Spring - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting is likely to be held in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture, the... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T03:41+0000
2022-08-29T03:41+0000
world
g7
g7 summit
foreign minister
japan
shinzo abe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100098527_0:282:3073:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_feab17d084353a13e8c622db8a018a31.jpg
The G7 foreign ministers are set to meet in April, 2023, while the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors will meet in May next year. The finance ministers’ talks are planned to be held in Niigata, sources close to the matter told Kyodo on Sunday.The Japanese government is yet to finalize the plans, Kyodo specified.Japan, which will chair the G7 multilateral platform next year, plans to hold the group’s summit in the city of Hiroshima on May 19-21, 2023.The head of the Public Security Committee Koichi Tani said last week that, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese law enforcement agencies are determined to radically change the approach to protecting high-ranking officials and intend to use drones, bulletproof glass shields and artificial intelligence (AI) at the G7 summit next year.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/japan-police-to-use-ai-drones-to-protect-officials-at-g7-summit-after-shinzo-abes-assassination-1100062217.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100098527_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1cdeb174b1329f29f5c257509e232c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g7, g7 summit, foreign minister, japan, shinzo abe
g7, g7 summit, foreign minister, japan, shinzo abe

Japan Plans to Organize G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa Next Spring - Reports

03:41 GMT 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Brendan Smialowskirom left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
rom left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting is likely to be held in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reports citing government sources.
The G7 foreign ministers are set to meet in April, 2023, while the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors will meet in May next year. The finance ministers’ talks are planned to be held in Niigata, sources close to the matter told Kyodo on Sunday.
The Japanese government is yet to finalize the plans, Kyodo specified.
Japan, which will chair the G7 multilateral platform next year, plans to hold the group’s summit in the city of Hiroshima on May 19-21, 2023.
The head of the Public Security Committee Koichi Tani said last week that, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese law enforcement agencies are determined to radically change the approach to protecting high-ranking officials and intend to use drones, bulletproof glass shields and artificial intelligence (AI) at the G7 summit next year.
Artificial intelligence brain think - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
World
Japan's Police to Use AI, Drones to Protect Officials at G7 Summit After Shinzo Abe's Assassination
27 August, 12:25 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала