International
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/artemis-moon-rocket-friday-launch-still-possible-if-engine-3-bleed-issue-resolved-nasa-says-1100136662.html
Artemis Moon Rocket Friday Launch Still Possible if Engine 3 Bleed Issue Resolved, NASA Says
Artemis Moon Rocket Friday Launch Still Possible if Engine 3 Bleed Issue Resolved, NASA Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The unmanned Artemis Moon Rocket may still be test fired on Friday if flight engineers can resolve its number 3 engine bleed issues in... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T18:32+0000
2022-08-29T18:47+0000
nasa
moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408505_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b37e5c81d53b4c589e96feef2730bfe1.jpg
"Friday is definitely in play. The team is setting up for a 96 hour recycle," Artemis Mission Manager Mike Serafin said. "This really points to an engine bleed issue on the core stage side. We never got to the engine bleed itself during the wet dress rehearsal. If we can resolve this operationally out on the pad Friday is still in play."Serafin said the full issue that forced the canceling of Monday’s planned launch, which US Vice President Kamala Harris had flown down from Washington to attend, had still to be resolved."We are still trying to understand what happened. The inter-tank vent was not cooperating with us," he said.Launch controllers are continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window, NASA said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408505_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6493c9865d931a405708ee09011f2147.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, moon
nasa, moon

Artemis Moon Rocket Friday Launch Still Possible if Engine 3 Bleed Issue Resolved, NASA Says

18:32 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 18:47 GMT 29.08.2022)
© AP Photo / John RaouxThe NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks.
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The unmanned Artemis Moon Rocket may still be test fired on Friday if flight engineers can resolve its number 3 engine bleed issues in time at the launch pad, senior NASA executives told a press conference on Monday.
"Friday is definitely in play. The team is setting up for a 96 hour recycle," Artemis Mission Manager Mike Serafin said. "This really points to an engine bleed issue on the core stage side. We never got to the engine bleed itself during the wet dress rehearsal. If we can resolve this operationally out on the pad Friday is still in play."
Serafin said the full issue that forced the canceling of Monday’s planned launch, which US Vice President Kamala Harris had flown down from Washington to attend, had still to be resolved.
"We are still trying to understand what happened. The inter-tank vent was not cooperating with us," he said.
Launch controllers are continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window, NASA said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала