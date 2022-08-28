https://sputniknews.com/20220828/us-navy-warships-transiting-taiwan-strait---reports-1100075824.html

US Navy Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two US Navy ships are passing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, in what is the first such naval operation since US-China... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

The US naval operation, which involves cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam, is still underway, the three officials said on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.The situation around Taiwan escalated after Pelosi's visit to the island on August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, which triggered yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near Taiwan.

