https://sputniknews.com/20220828/serbian-bishop-eu-will-change-if-serbia-becomes-member-1100095035.html

Serbian Bishop: EU Will Change If Serbia Becomes Member

Serbian Bishop: EU Will Change If Serbia Becomes Member

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The European Union will have to change if Serbia, which espouses traditional values, becomes a member, Serbian Bishop Nikanor of Banat... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-28T20:29+0000

2022-08-28T20:29+0000

2022-08-28T20:28+0000

world

serbia

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104139/99/1041399996_0:80:2816:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_7938a62b58d13da5412c632ea146a800.jpg

Earlier in the day, thousands of people took to the streets of Belgrade for the second time in protest against the LGBT festival EuroPride that was supposed to take place in the capital of Serbia in mid-September. The procession ended with a rally near St. Sava Temple.The rally concluded without any incidents.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday that Serbian authorities have canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues. In response, the EuroPride organizers said that the event will still take place only without a parade.

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, european union (eu)