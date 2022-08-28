Serbian Bishop: EU Will Change If Serbia Becomes Member

International
Earlier in the day, thousands of people took to the streets of Belgrade for the second time in protest against the LGBT festival EuroPride that was supposed to take place in the capital of Serbia in mid-September. The procession ended with a rally near St. Sava Temple.The rally concluded without any incidents.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday that Serbian authorities have canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues. In response, the EuroPride organizers said that the event will still take place only without a parade.
