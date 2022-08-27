https://sputniknews.com/20220827/virginia-firm-wins-150mln-contract-to-provide-protection-for-mda-program---pentagon-1100048603.html

Virginia Firm Wins $150Mln Contract to Provide Protection for MDA Program - Pentagon

Virginia Firm Wins $150Mln Contract to Provide Protection for MDA Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The System High Corporation has been being awarded a $150 million contract to support the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in developing and... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-27T01:15+0000

2022-08-27T01:15+0000

2022-08-27T01:15+0000

americas

us missile defense agency (mda)

us defense department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105545/27/1055452727_0:508:4929:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_92faf7da8eba3981d78783b793b0bef4.jpg

"System High Corporation [of] Chantilly, Virginia is being awarded a competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday. "The total value of this contract is $150 million."Under the contract, System High will support the MDA with advisory and assistance services supporting the development, implementation, maintenance and assessment of security, emergency management and program protection for the missile defense system, the release said.The counterintelligence requirement will support government efforts to integrate defensive counterintelligence activities, products and services into MDA programs, according to the release.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us missile defense agency (mda), us defense department