International
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/un-disarmament-chief-disappointed-with-failure-of-npt-conference-to-adopt-final-document-1100051850.html
UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document
UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu expressed disappointment on Saturday that... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T05:50+0000
2022-08-27T05:50+0000
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016770_0:46:3072:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d857598f7ce0a5f91079d0a142fddc.jpg
Nakamitsu previously said that participants of the conference had failed to adopt the final document primarily over disagreements on the Ukrainian issue.On Friday, the conference was unable to adopt the final document due to discrepancies between the parties. Moscow accused the Western states of the politicization of their position and false statements on Ukraine. According to the Russian delegation, the draft document was not balanced and some countries had objections concerning its provisions. The United States blamed Russia for the failure to adopt the document.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016770_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc9ab36d2cb011425de8b6eeabf5320.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document

05:50 GMT 27.08.2022
© Sputnik / Konstantin MihalchevskiyStele fragment at the entrance to the territory of Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
Stele fragment at the entrance to the territory of Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
Subscribe
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu expressed disappointment on Saturday that the parties to the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) could not adopt the draft final document.
"Obviously, I was disappointed at the outcome, which meant that the 10th review conference of the state parties was not able to adopt the draft final document by consensus," Nakamitsu told a press conference.
Nakamitsu previously said that participants of the conference had failed to adopt the final document primarily over disagreements on the Ukrainian issue.
On Friday, the conference was unable to adopt the final document due to discrepancies between the parties.
Moscow accused the Western states of the politicization of their position and false statements on Ukraine. According to the Russian delegation, the draft document was not balanced and some countries had objections concerning its provisions. The United States blamed Russia for the failure to adopt the document.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала