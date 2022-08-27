https://sputniknews.com/20220827/un-disarmament-chief-disappointed-with-failure-of-npt-conference-to-adopt-final-document-1100051850.html
UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document
UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu expressed disappointment on Saturday that... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T05:50+0000
2022-08-27T05:50+0000
2022-08-27T05:50+0000
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016770_0:46:3072:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d857598f7ce0a5f91079d0a142fddc.jpg
Nakamitsu previously said that participants of the conference had failed to adopt the final document primarily over disagreements on the Ukrainian issue.On Friday, the conference was unable to adopt the final document due to discrepancies between the parties. Moscow accused the Western states of the politicization of their position and false statements on Ukraine. According to the Russian delegation, the draft document was not balanced and some countries had objections concerning its provisions. The United States blamed Russia for the failure to adopt the document.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016770_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc9ab36d2cb011425de8b6eeabf5320.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu expressed disappointment on Saturday that the parties to the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) could not adopt the draft final document.
"Obviously, I was disappointed at the outcome, which meant that the 10th review conference of the state parties was not able to adopt the draft final document by consensus," Nakamitsu told a press conference.
Nakamitsu previously said that participants of the conference had failed to adopt the final document primarily over disagreements on the Ukrainian issue.
On Friday, the conference was unable to adopt the final document due to discrepancies between the parties.
Moscow accused the Western states of the politicization of their position and false statements on Ukraine. According to the Russian delegation, the draft document was not balanced and some countries had objections concerning its provisions. The United States blamed Russia for the failure to adopt the document.