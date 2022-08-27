https://sputniknews.com/20220827/un-disarmament-chief-disappointed-with-failure-of-npt-conference-to-adopt-final-document-1100051850.html

UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document

UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu expressed disappointment on Saturday that... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-27T05:50+0000

2022-08-27T05:50+0000

2022-08-27T05:50+0000

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016770_0:46:3072:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d857598f7ce0a5f91079d0a142fddc.jpg

Nakamitsu previously said that participants of the conference had failed to adopt the final document primarily over disagreements on the Ukrainian issue.On Friday, the conference was unable to adopt the final document due to discrepancies between the parties. Moscow accused the Western states of the politicization of their position and false statements on Ukraine. According to the Russian delegation, the draft document was not balanced and some countries had objections concerning its provisions. The United States blamed Russia for the failure to adopt the document.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)