Israeli Defense Ministry Says Palestinian Man With Knife Detained at West Bank Checkpoint

Israel has been carrying out regular counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.
13:06 GMT 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANAIsraeli infantry soldiers walk next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020
Israeli infantry soldiers walk next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANA
