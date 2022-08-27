https://sputniknews.com/20220827/israeli-defense-ministry-says-palestinian-man-with-knife-detained-at-west-bank-checkpoint-1100063790.html

Israeli Defense Ministry Says Palestinian Man With Knife Detained at West Bank Checkpoint

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A Palestinian man armed with a knife has been detained at the Reikhan checkpoint in the West Bank of the Jordan River, the Israeli Defense

Israel has been carrying out regular counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.

