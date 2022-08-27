https://sputniknews.com/20220827/israeli-defense-ministry-says-palestinian-man-with-knife-detained-at-west-bank-checkpoint-1100063790.html
Israeli Defense Ministry Says Palestinian Man With Knife Detained at West Bank Checkpoint
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A Palestinian man armed with a knife has been detained at the Reikhan checkpoint in the West Bank of the Jordan River, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"A knife attack attempt was thwarted by the defense ministry's security forces. After receiving preliminary information, the ministry's guards detained a Palestinian suspect with a knife found on him at the Reikhan checkpoint," the ministry said in a statement.
Israel has been carrying out regular counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.