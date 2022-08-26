https://sputniknews.com/20220826/videos---explosion-occurs-at-pemex-gas-pipeline-in-central-mexico---puebla-public-security-services-1100046839.html

Videos - Explosion Occurs at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Central Mexico - Puebla Public Security Services

Videos - Explosion Occurs at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Central Mexico - Puebla Public Security Services

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Rescuers in the east-central state of Puebla in Mexico have reported an explosion at a gas pipeline of the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos)... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T22:52+0000

2022-08-26T22:52+0000

2022-08-26T22:52+0000

americas

mexico

pemex

gas pipeline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100046695_0:138:982:690_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b0ad2509ae9337845308f6e1184667.png

"In the explosion that occurred in [the municipality of] Amozoc, after initial reviews, no injuries or deaths were reported," Puebla’s Department of Public Security said on social media on Friday.According to local media reports, the explosion occurred at around 10:45 (15:45 GMT) on Friday and led to the destruction of two houses and damage to several buildings and one vehicle.Firefighters and Pemex have requested the evacuation of people within a 500-meter (0.3-mile) radius to be able to put out the fire caused by the blast.

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mexico, pemex, gas pipeline