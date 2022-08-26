https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-balkans-envoy-says-necessary-to-move-away-from-the-narrative-that-kosovo-is-serbia-1100046196.html

US Balkans Envoy Says Necessary to ‘Move Away From the Narrative That Kosovo is Serbia’

“I think we have to move away from the narrative that Kosovo is Serbia and move towards the narrative that Kosovo and Serbia are Europe,” Escobar said. “You have a common future and that future is rapidly moving away from the problems of the 1990s and quickly to the opportunities of the 21st century.”Escobar’s comments came amid a trip to Pristina, the breakaway region’s capital, and a meeting with the Kosovar government’s leader, Albin Kurti, leaders from the Kosovo Serb community, and Miroslav Lajčák, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues.The new ID rule was scheduled to begin on August 1 but was postponed for a month following Kosovo Serb protests.On Thursday, Escobar and Lajčák also spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade.Indeed, Vučić also said that “We had no easy talks,” adding that “we will not give up our vital national and state interests, primarily the interests of our people, our security.''“As long as we have a solution that is both peaceful, enforceable and durable and does not complicate the lives of people living in Kosovo, especially in the north, I think we’re going to be OK and I am optimistic that we’ll get there,” he added.NATO claimed its intervention was “humanitarian” and aimed to stop an alleged genocide for which no evidence was found by an international response force. It was NATO’s first military action and violated its own charter as a defensive alliance, since no member state was attacked.Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence remains highly controversial. Just 97 of the United Nations’ 193 member states recognize it as a country, including 22 of 27 EU member states and 26 of 30 NATO members. Nonetheless, Kosovo has pressed for admission to the EU and to NATO.

