California Regulators Approve Rule Requiring New Cars, Trucks Be Zero-Emission by 2035
California Regulators Approve Rule Requiring New Cars, Trucks Be Zero-Emission by 2035
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said it has approved a rule that requires all new cars, trucks and suburban vehicles (SUVs) to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
"The rule establishes a year-by-year roadmap so that by 2035, 100% of new cars and light trucks sold in California will be zero-emission vehicles, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles," the Board said in a press release on Thursday.
The CARB said the timeline set for reaching this goal is ambitious but achievable.
The regulation is expected to reduce smog-causing pollution in California by 25% by 2037, the release said.
The California authorities expect that by 2030 there will be 2.9 million fewer new gas-powered vehicles sold and there will be 9.5 million fewer conventional vehicles by 2035, the release added.
The new regulation accelerates sales of new zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles, starting with 35% in 2026, increasing to 68% in 2030 and reaching 100% in 2035, according to the release.