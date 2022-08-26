https://sputniknews.com/20220826/california-regulators-approve-rule-requiring-new-cars-trucks-be-zero-emission-by-2035-1100007311.html

California Regulators Approve Rule Requiring New Cars, Trucks Be Zero-Emission by 2035

California Regulators Approve Rule Requiring New Cars, Trucks Be Zero-Emission by 2035

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said it has approved a rule that requires all new cars, trucks and suburban vehicles (SUVs) to... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T00:32+0000

2022-08-26T00:32+0000

2022-08-26T00:32+0000

americas

california

electric car

carbon emissions

california air resources board

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079993785_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_71705e80669175dc3cb9cc96992cfa0f.jpg

"The rule establishes a year-by-year roadmap so that by 2035, 100% of new cars and light trucks sold in California will be zero-emission vehicles, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles," the Board said in a press release on Thursday.The CARB said the timeline set for reaching this goal is ambitious but achievable.The regulation is expected to reduce smog-causing pollution in California by 25% by 2037, the release said.The California authorities expect that by 2030 there will be 2.9 million fewer new gas-powered vehicles sold and there will be 9.5 million fewer conventional vehicles by 2035, the release added.The new regulation accelerates sales of new zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles, starting with 35% in 2026, increasing to 68% in 2030 and reaching 100% in 2035, according to the release.

https://sputniknews.com/20220813/china-says-its-solar-to-green-hydrogen-plant-will-cut-carbon-emissions-by-500000-tons-annually-1099549500.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

california, electric car, carbon emissions, california air resources board