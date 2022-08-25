International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/wildfires-not-threatening-settlements-in-russias-ryazan-region-anymore---acting-governor-1099965559.html
Wildfires Not Threatening Settlements in Russia's Ryazan Region Anymore - Acting Governor
Wildfires Not Threatening Settlements in Russia's Ryazan Region Anymore - Acting Governor
YAROSLAVL August 25 (Sputnik) - All settlements near the wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region are now safe, the firefighters managed to protect them, Acting... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T01:01+0000
2022-08-25T01:01+0000
russia
ryazan region
wildfires
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824306_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_af1a7d7459b671e04c841540f031449c.jpg
"I would like to point out that all the settlements near the border of the wildfire are safe, [firefighters] managed to protect them," the official said in a televised address posted on Telegram.At the same time, he pointed out that it was too early for evacuated people to return to their homes.The wildfires in the Ryazan Region are raging in an area of some 11,700 hectares. The region introduced a state of emergency.
ryazan region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824306_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0818a1e9b08d5d1be2822255e482d411.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ryazan region, wildfires
ryazan region, wildfires

Wildfires Not Threatening Settlements in Russia's Ryazan Region Anymore - Acting Governor

01:01 GMT 25.08.2022
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the photo bankWildfires in Russia's Ryazan region, August 2022
Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan region, August 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
YAROSLAVL August 25 (Sputnik) - All settlements near the wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region are now safe, the firefighters managed to protect them, Acting Governor Pavel Malkov said.
"I would like to point out that all the settlements near the border of the wildfire are safe, [firefighters] managed to protect them," the official said in a televised address posted on Telegram.
At the same time, he pointed out that it was too early for evacuated people to return to their homes.
The wildfires in the Ryazan Region are raging in an area of some 11,700 hectares. The region introduced a state of emergency.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала