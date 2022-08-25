https://sputniknews.com/20220825/wildfires-not-threatening-settlements-in-russias-ryazan-region-anymore---acting-governor-1099965559.html

Wildfires Not Threatening Settlements in Russia's Ryazan Region Anymore - Acting Governor

Wildfires Not Threatening Settlements in Russia's Ryazan Region Anymore - Acting Governor

YAROSLAVL August 25 (Sputnik) - All settlements near the wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region are now safe, the firefighters managed to protect them, Acting... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T01:01+0000

2022-08-25T01:01+0000

2022-08-25T01:01+0000

russia

ryazan region

wildfires

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824306_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_af1a7d7459b671e04c841540f031449c.jpg

"I would like to point out that all the settlements near the border of the wildfire are safe, [firefighters] managed to protect them," the official said in a televised address posted on Telegram.At the same time, he pointed out that it was too early for evacuated people to return to their homes.The wildfires in the Ryazan Region are raging in an area of some 11,700 hectares. The region introduced a state of emergency.

ryazan region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ryazan region, wildfires